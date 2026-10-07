San Diego Digital Marketing Agency Digital Hype Media Doubles Down On AI Automation And Custom Software Development

SignFlowTM, the custom takeoff and estimating platform Digital Hype Media built for a local sign company, lets estimators mark and categorize signs on project floor plans. (Screenshot courtesy of Digital Hype Media)

Mobile views of the Velara Wellness website, built by Digital Hype Media for the San Diego integrative psychiatry practice. Call and consultation buttons stay a tap away on every page. (Image courtesy of Digital Hype Media)

SignFlowTM a custom estimating platform DHM built for a local sign company saves the client the equivalent of a full-time salary plus a hefty yearly subscription

- Timothy Sykes

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Digital Hype Media (DHM), a San Diego digital marketing agency with more than 200 clients, is doubling down on AI automation and custom software development. SignFlowTM, custom takeoff and estimating software DHM built for a local sign company, shows why. It replaced two outdated, overpriced tools with one the company owns, saving the equivalent of a full-time salary plus a hefty yearly subscription.

In a takeoff, estimators measure signs and materials from project plans before pricing a job. SignFlow spotlights the work DHM has been doing behind the scenes for years: building the software and automation that run a client's business.

"Small businesses are paying more every year to rent software that was never built for them," said Timothy Sykes, founder of Digital Hype Media. "AI changed the math. Owning a tool built around how you work can now cost less than renting one that isn't."

Sykes came to agency work from e-commerce and founded DHM in 2021. Since then, the agency has driven traffic, leads and sales for e-commerce brands, B2C service companies, healthcare and wellness practices, and B2B companies.

As those clients scaled, DHM kept seeing the same bottleneck after the click. Leads went unanswered, orders got retyped between Shopify and accounting, and owners built reports by hand.

DHM's development team has been closing those gaps client by client with HighLevel CRMs, automated lead flows, workflow bots, Odoo ERP builds and AI automation.

"A lot of our clients didn't have a marketing problem. They had a systems problem that showed up in their marketing numbers," Sykes said. "You can buy all the clicks you want, but if a lead waits two days for a reply, you paid for nothing. So we fix both ends."

DHM's automation and software work covers five areas:

AI automation: workflows and AI agents that qualify leads, follow up in seconds, sort support requests and build reports without manual work.

Custom software: CRMs, ERPs, and tools like SignFlow, built around how a company quotes, sells and bills, instead of bending the business to fit off-the-shelf tools.

HighLevel (GoHighLevel) CRM builds: pipelines, lead capture, appointment booking, and text and email campaigns, so no lead sits waiting.

Odoo ERP implementation: setup, customization and data migration for brands moving inventory, accounting, and sales into one system.

Integrations and internal tools: connections between Shopify, WooCommerce, ad platforms, and accounting software, plus custom dashboards and web apps.

That work runs alongside DHM's WordPress and Shopify development, SEO and paid media services. Clients can hire DHM for one piece, or have one team build the site, run the campaigns, and automate the backend.

The same developers build DHM's own software, including RankThat (rankthatseo), a proprietary SEO platform now in development.

Businesses can learn more or book a consultation at digitalhypemedia.

About Digital Hype Media:

Digital Hype Media (DHM) is a San Diego digital marketing agency and custom software developer. DHM offers WordPress and Shopify development, SEO, paid media, AI automation, and CRM and ERP builds on HighLevel, Odoo and custom software. Founded in 2021 by Timothy Sykes, DHM has more than 200 clients, including ecommerce brands, B2C service companies, healthcare and wellness practices, B2B manufacturers, and professional service firms.

Learn more at digitalhypemedia.

Timothy Sykes

Digital Hype Media

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

San Diego Digital Marketing Agency Digital Hype Media Doubles Down on AI Automation and Custom Software Development News Provided By Digital Hype Media October 07, 2026, 19:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.