Wellness Advocate Recognized For Helping Readers Heal Mind, Body, And Spirit

Author of the Month Dr. Randall Hansen, with some of his healing books.

Finding Wellness, by Dr. Randall Hansen, named Book of the Month

EmpoweringAdvice has more than 100 articles on holistic wellness topics.

Detask Reviews names Dr. Randall Hansen its October 2026 Author of the Month while selecting his book, Finding Wellness, as Book of the Month.

- Dr. Randall HansenSPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- At a time when millions are struggling with chronic illness, stress, trauma, anxiety, and burnout, a message of hope and healing is reaching an expanding audience.Detask Reviews has named Spokane-based wellness educator, author, and advocate Dr. Randall S. Hansen its October 2026 Author of the Month and selected Finding Wellness: Essential Articles for Healing Your Mind, Body, and Spirit as its Book of the Month.The recognition highlights the book's central message that healing, health, and wellness are achievable through practical, daily actions that support the whole person.“The vast majority of wellness books know their niche and stick to it. However, Finding Wellness: Essential and Expert Articles for Healing Your Mind, Body, and Spirit does not,” reads the Detask review.“From the opening pages, it becomes immediately apparent that this is not a morning routine book or a diet plan, but a comprehensive examination of how modern life, more or less, has undermined the pillars of true health, and a convincing case for re-establishing them.”According to Detask Reviews, the organization exists because "powerful books should not disappear in silence" and is dedicated to helping meaningful works travel, influence, and endure.Many people today find themselves navigating chronic disease, emotional exhaustion, loneliness, unresolved trauma, or simply feeling overwhelmed by conflicting health information. Hansen's work seeks to provide practical guidance and renewed hope for those searching for a healthier and more meaningful way forward.While many wellness resources focus on a single aspect of health, Finding Wellness explores the interconnected nature of healing, health, and well-being. Drawing from decades of research and experience, Hansen uniquely bridges physical health and emotional healing, helping readers understand how nutrition, trauma, stress, lifestyle, mindset, and spirituality can work together to support lasting wellness."True health and healing involve more than simply treating symptoms," Hansen said. "It involves healing at the root and caring for the whole person: mind, body, and spirit."For Hansen, the recognition is less about personal achievement and more about elevating a message that many people need to hear: Healing is possible.“These awards aren't really about me. They're another opportunity to share a message I believe deeply: healing is possible,” Hansen said.“People are looking for hope, practical guidance, and evidence that their lives can improve. If this recognition helps more people discover that healing, health, and wellness are within reach, then it has served its purpose.”Whether facing chronic health challenges, unresolved trauma, emotional struggles, or simply the demands of modern life, people can take meaningful steps toward greater health, peace, and well-being."My goal has always been to help people understand that wellness is not reserved for a fortunate few," Hansen said. "Healing, health, and wellness are within reach for far more people than they realize."Over the past several years, Hansen has written extensively about whole-person wellness through books, articles, videos, and educational resources focused on helping people heal physically, emotionally, mentally, and spiritually.His work encourages readers to move beyond symptom management and embrace practical daily habits that support lasting wellness.Finding Wellness: Essential Articles for Healing Your Mind, Body, and Spirit brings together many of Hansen's most popular writings on health and healing, offering readers evidence-informed insights and practical strategies for creating healthier, more meaningful lives.The book explores topics ranging from nutrition and metabolic health to trauma recovery, forgiveness, stress reduction, gratitude, spirituality, and personal resilience.Readers interested in learning more about Finding Wellness and Hansen's wellness resources can visit EmpoweringAdvice and follow his ongoing educational work focused on helping people heal mind, body, and spirit.About Dr. Randall Hansen: Dr. Randall S. Hansen is a wellness educator, advocate, and award-winning author whose books and wellness resources have received recognition for their practical and hopeful approach to healing mind, body, and spirit. Through books, articles, videos, and educational resources, Hansen provides practical guidance to improve health, foster healing, and create greater well-being through whole-person wellness.Key Websites:Randall S. Hansen:Detask Reviews:

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Wellness Advocate Recognized for Helping Readers Heal Mind, Body, and Spirit News Provided By EmpoweringSites October 07, 2026, 19:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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