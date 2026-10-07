Smartlab STEM Identity Day Returns November 6, 2026 To Connect Students With Future Possibilities

SmartLab STEM Identity Day returns Nov. 6, bringing schools, educators, businesses and communities together to help students build confidence, belonging and future readiness.

Dr. Ghantel Perkins, Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning at Crete-Monee School District 201-U, engages with elementary students in the SmartLab at Crete-Monee Elementary School.

An ah-HA! moment comes to life as students turn curiosity and challenge into discovery, creating experiences that help build confidence and a strong STEM identity.

National initiative helps students build STEM identity, confidence and durable skills while connecting learning to real-world careers in an AI-powered future.

- Dr. Jennifer Berry, CEO of SmartLab

LONGMONT, CO, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SmartLab, a leading STEM education company delivering career-centered K-12 STEM learning solutions, today announced the return of SmartLab STEM Identity Day on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026, a national initiative designed to help students build the confidence, resilience and sense of belonging they need to thrive in a rapidly changing world.

Built around a simple idea - STEM is for everyone - STEM Identity Day brings schools, educators, families, businesses and community professionals together to connect what students are learning today with the possibilities available to them tomorrow. SmartLab defines STEM identity as more than preparation for careers traditionally associated with science, technology, engineering and math. It is a mindset rooted in belonging, perseverance and the belief that an individual's ideas can make an impact - qualities that matter across industries, careers and communities.

"At SmartLab, we define a strong STEM identity as a learner's self-belief that 'I belong, I can master rigorous challenges, and my ideas make an impact.' That's not just for kids. It's for all of us. This mindset is developed through active, student-centered learning cycles, where curiosity is met with challenge, where failure is part of the process, and where learners emerge more resilient and ready to solve meaningful problems” -Dr. Jennifer Berry, CEO of SmartLab.

The 2026 event comes as artificial intelligence and emerging technologies continue to reshape how people learn, work and solve problems. Developing STEM identity is increasingly important not because every student needs to become a scientist, engineer or programmer, but because students need opportunities to think critically, navigate uncertainty, solve difficult problems and determine how technology can serve their ideas.

During STEM Identity Day, participating schools can invite community professionals into classrooms to share their career journeys, discuss how STEM applies to their work and answer students' questions. Guest speakers do not need to work in traditional STEM roles. Instead, the goal is to broaden students' understanding of where STEM appears in the real world and introduce them to possibilities they may not otherwise encounter.

Those real-world connections also give students something that cannot always be found in a textbook: representation. When professionals share their experiences, challenges and career paths, students can see people from their own communities using STEM skills in meaningful ways and begin to imagine new possibilities for themselves.

“The right project finds the identity for the kid. The kid finds their identity in the project. They come in as kids. They leave seeing themselves as engineers, creators, and collaborators.” -Marcus Diamond, Weld Central SmartLab Facilitator

Schools can host a single session, several class blocks or a full day. SmartLab provides host schools and guest speakers with resources and guidance to make participation accessible and adaptable to local needs. The event builds on the inaugural SmartLab STEM Identity Day in 2025 and SmartLab's commitment to hands-on, career-connected learning experiences where students explore ideas, collaborate, work through challenges and discover what they are capable of achieving.

Those transformations often happen through ah-HA! moments, instances when students make a connection, solve a difficult problem, recover from failure or see an idea begin to work. Repeated over time, those experiences can change how students see themselves as learners and problem-solvers.

Students begin accumulating evidence about themselves: I figured that out. I solved that problem. My idea worked. I recovered when something didn't work. Those experiences help build confidence through the process of persevering, creating and solving.

Rather than focusing exclusively on a particular technology, SmartLab emphasizes durable skills, including critical thinking, communication, collaboration, creativity, questioning, discernment and problem-solving, that remain valuable as technologies and careers evolve. Community participation is an important part of building those connections. Business leaders, professionals, parents and community organizations can participate as guest speakers, mentors and volunteers, showing students how STEM skills and mindsets appear across fields including health care, manufacturing, transportation, finance, agriculture, media, the arts, education and technology.

“Every product decision, every curriculum update, and every piece of support we build for facilitators and schools is ultimately about one thing: making sure more students get to feel what it means to have a STEM identity. I see their eyes light up when they figure something out. It's those ah-HA! moments that make this experience so rewarding for our students.” -Kristin Whalen, Vice President of Product and Experience at SmartLab.

SmartLab's approach centers on active, student-driven project-based learning rather than technology for technology's sake. Students might code a game, design an app, build a robot or drone, produce digital media or engineer a solution, but the technology itself is not the end goal. As Dr. Berry describes it,“Technology is the paintbrush, not the painting.” The real value comes when students use technology to create, explore ideas and solve meaningful problems.

That distinction has become increasingly significant with generative AI. As technology becomes more capable of generating answers, writing code and completing complex tasks, students need the judgment to question outputs, evaluate accuracy and determine what should happen next. For SmartLab, future readiness means more than knowing how to operate technology. It means developing the confidence and agency to use it purposefully.

STEM Identity Day is also intended to create connections that can extend beyond a single event. By bringing schools and communities together, the initiative can open the door to continued career conversations, mentoring, classroom engagement and partnerships that connect K-12 learning with the world students will eventually enter.

Schools, educators, businesses, community organizations and professionals are invited to participate in SmartLab STEM Identity Day on Nov. 6, 2026. Schools can host a STEM Identity Day experience, while companies, organizations and community professionals can volunteer to share their careers and experiences with students.

Register to host or volunteer at .

Hannah Brennan

Creative Learning Systems

+1 303-772-6400

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SmartLab STEM Identity Day Returns November 6, 2026 to Connect Students With Future Possibilities News Provided By SmartLab/Creative Learning Systems October 07, 2026, 19:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Energy Industry, Science, Technology, U.S. Politics



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