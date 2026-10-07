Imarc Earns Multiple 2026 Awards For Excellence In Web Design And Development

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Imarc, a Massachusetts based digital marketing agency, has earned several prestigious 2026 awards for excellence in web design and development.

- Patrick McPhail

AMESBURY, MA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Imarc, a leading digital marketing agency based in Massachusetts, has won prestigious awards in the 2026 WebAward Competition for Website Development, the international dotCOMM Awards honoring excellence in web creativity, and the international MUSE Creative Awards, recognizing the world's most impactful creative work.

Imarc won three WebAwards: for transforming six Datacor websites into one performant experience, Imarc won the B2B Standard of Excellence award. For creating a flexible, scalable website experience for Onto Innovation, Imarc won the Manufacturing Standard of Excellence award. And for building a bespoke, bold, accessible cybersecurity brand experience forSecurityScorecard, Imarc won the Best Technology Website award.

Imarc also won a dotCOMM gold award and a MUSE award for its recent redesign of the Beacon Hill Staffing Group website, and platinum dotCOMM award for their SecurityScorecard'swebsite redesign.

"These awards reflect the kind of work we're most proud of: thoughtful strategy, strong creative, and technology pointed at a real problem,” said Patrick McPhail, Imarc's leader and CEO.“Every one of these projects was a collaboration, and we're grateful to our clients for giving our team hard problems and trusting us to solve them."

Imarc's innovative clients make this creative work possible. Datacor is the trusted source for proven software and expertise in process manufacturing, chemical distribution, and engineering. After acquiring several companies and undertaking a successful rebranding with Mechanica, Datacor's products were spread across six websites with different brands. Imarc designed and developed a single unified Datacor website in HubSpot CMS.

Imarc's partnership with Onto Innovation, a leading semiconductor company, began with an earlier website engagement following a merger. As Onto Innovation continued to grow, the company returned to Imarc in 2024 to create the next evolution of its digital presence. Imarc designed and developed a flexible, scalable WordPress website built to support continued growth and strengthen Onto Innovation's position within the semiconductor industry.

Beacon Hill Staffing Group has evolved, since their previous website redesign with Imarc, into a national professional services and consulting organization. To support that growth and reinforce its position as an industry leader, Beacon Hill and Imarc created a persona-driven website designed with SEO, AEO, and GEO visibility in mind. Built on Craft CMS, the new experience maintains the flexibility Beacon Hill needs while serving job seekers, employers, and internal recruiters with equal precision.

Since 2013, SecurityScorecard has been a global leader in cybersecurity ratings. Its robust security rating technology is employed by over 16,000 organizations worldwide. Imarc worked with SecurityScorecard to redesign its website to centralize its offerings and align with its updated brand. Imarc built the site on WordPress with maximum flexibility to support future updates and useability.

Imarc looks forward to many more years of work with these visionary and creative partners on their websites, media campaigns, and other marketing initiatives.

Karin Rio

Imarc

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Imarc Earns Multiple 2026 Awards for Excellence in Web Design and Development News Provided By Imarc October 07, 2026, 19:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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