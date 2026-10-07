Liveincare USA Data Shows Live-In Care Listings Across All 50 States And Washington, D.C.

LiveInCare USA public caregiver-job listings currently span all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C.

Public caregiver-job listings show a nationwide footprint, with families seeking support ranging from companionship to complex care at home.

- Daniel Preston, Founder of LiveInCare USALOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LiveInCare USA, an online care matching platform connecting families with caregivers, has reached a new geographic milestone: public live-in caregiver job listings on the platform are now represented across all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C.The nationwide footprint reflects the range of locations in which families and other care seekers are using the platform to look for support at home. While individual care needs vary considerably, the listings show recurring themes including companionship, help with everyday activities, mobility assistance and support for people living with dementia or Alzheimer's disease.The geographic spread is particularly notable because live-in care is inherently local. Families typically need to find a caregiver who can work in or relocate to the area where care is required, while caregivers must consider location alongside the individual needs and living arrangements described in each listing.“The geographic spread is interesting, but the individual listings tell the more important story,” said Daniel Preston, founder of LiveInCare USA.“Families in very different parts of the country are describing the same basic goal: finding the right support to help someone continue living at home.”Many of the public caregiver-job listings describe care in terms that go beyond completing specific tasks. Families frequently discuss companionship, maintaining routines and helping an older adult remain safely or comfortably at home. Other listings describe more complex situations involving memory loss, dementia, Alzheimer's disease, mobility limitations or the need for overnight assistance.The listings also illustrate why there is no single definition of the ideal live-in care arrangement. Some families primarily need companionship and assistance with everyday activities, while others are seeking caregivers with experience supporting more complex care needs. Accommodation, schedules, duties and the expected duration of care can also differ from one household to another.LiveInCare USA allows families to publish their care requirements and caregivers to create profiles describing their experience and availability. Rather than assigning a caregiver through a traditional care agency model, the platform is designed to help families and caregivers find and communicate with potential matches directly.The current geographic analysis is a snapshot of public listings available on LiveInCare USA and should not be interpreted as a measure of overall demand for live-in care in individual states or across the United States. The number of listings varies by state, and the platform's data represents activity on LiveInCare USA rather than the broader U.S. care market.LiveInCare USA plans to continue analyzing its growing collection of care requests and caregiver profiles to identify patterns in what families are seeking from live-in and in-home care.

Daniel Preston

LiveInCare USA

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LiveInCare USA Data Shows Live-In Care Listings Across All 50 States and Washington, D.C. News Provided By LiveInCare USA October 07, 2026, 19:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional



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