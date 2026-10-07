Beekley Medical Introduces New Complimentary CE Activity For Mammography Professionals

New self-learning course explores the impact of receptor plate covers on tissue acquisition, skin tears, and patient satisfaction

- Richard Foster, Director of Training for Beekley Medical.

BRISTOL, CT, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Beekley Medical has introduced a new complimentary continuing education activity for mammography professionals: Impact of Receptor Plate Covers on Tissue Acquisition, Skin Tears, and Patient Satisfaction.

Now available, the online self-learning activity, presented by Richard Foster, Director of Training for Beekley Medical, is approved by the American Society of Radiologic Technologists (ASRT) for 1 Category A CE credit and is available through September 1, 2029.

Participants will explore how receptor plate covers can support patient positioning and tissue acquisition, help reduce the frequency of skin tears, and contribute to a more comfortable, positive mammography experience. The course will help mammography professionals connect practical positioning considerations with patient-centered care.

“Every mammogram requires a balance of image quality, positioning, workflow, and patient comfort,” said Richard Foster, Director of Training for Beekley Medical.“This course gives mammography professionals an opportunity to examine how a simple tool can support all of those priorities.”

The new course joins Beekley Medical's existing complimentary, ASRT-approved self-learning CE activities for breast imaging professionals:

.Architectural Distortion from Surgical Scarring in 3D Mammography - In this.75 Category A CE credit activity, breast radiologist Dr. Terri-Ann Gizienski discusses her practice's experience with increased visualization of architectural distortion from prior surgeries after converting to digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT). The activity examines how mammographic scar markers help reduce questions and improve the clinical efficacy of image interpretation. The course is available through October 1, 2029.

.Recall Reduction Through Skin Marking in DBT and Breast MRI - This 1.5 Category A CE credit activity educates breast imaging professionals on how consistent use of skin markers can increase the effectiveness and accuracy of mammography and breast MRI exams while helping reduce recalls. The course is available through March 1, 2028.

To access Impact of Receptor Plate Covers on Tissue Acquisition, Skin Tears, and Patient Satisfaction, visit .

To access Beekley Medical's additional CE activities, visit and .

About Beekley Medical:

Beekley Medical develops and manufactures thoughtfully designed products that support patients and healthcare providers across the continuum of care. Through practical, easy-to-implement solutions and educational resources, Beekley Medical helps clinicians improve the patient experience and work with greater confidence and efficiency.

Mary Lang Pelton

Beekley Medical

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Beekley Medical Introduces New Complimentary CE Activity for Mammography Professionals News Provided By Beekley Medical October 07, 2026, 19:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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