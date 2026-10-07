Digital Innovations Group And Its IRMA Engine Platform Partners With Marketleverage

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Digital Innovations Group partners with MarketLeverage to Bring IRMA Engine's AI Marketing Brain, Campaign Simulation, and Execution Capabilities to Advertisers

BRIARCLIFF MANOR, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Digital Innovations Group (DIG), developer of the IRMA Engine, today announced a strategic partnership with MarketLeverage to introduce its AI-powered marketing platform to advertisers, including opportunities across MarketLeverage's base of more than 5,500 advertisers.MarketLeverage, recognized as an INC 100 Advertising Agency and among the Fortune 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies, brings performance marketing expertise that complements IRMA's integrated approach to campaign strategy, simulation, creative production, execution, and reporting. The goal is to help advertisers move from a business objective to an organized marketing campaign through one connected workflow.A Marketing Brain Built Around the Advertiser's GoalsAt the center of the platform is the IRMA Brain, an AI campaign director designed to evaluate what a business wants to promote, whom it wants to reach, its available budget, and its campaign timeline.Using those inputs, IRMA recommends a marketing approach, identifies appropriate channels, and organizes the work required to execute the campaign. Depending on the advertiser's objectives, the plan may include digital advertising, email, SMS, social media, affiliate marketing, webinars, landing pages, and sales outreach.The advertiser can review the recommended strategy, proposed spending, deliverables, and approval requirements before authorizing execution.Simulate Campaign Scenarios Before Committing BudgetIRMA's Simulation Engine is designed to let advertisers compare campaign scenarios before launch. It models how different budgets, channel combinations, audience assumptions, and creative approaches could affect potential results.Advertisers can explore questions such as:Which channel mix best fits the campaign's objective?How could reallocating budget change projected reach, leads, or acquisition costs?What assumptions have the greatest effect on the forecast?Which approaches should be tested first?Simulation outputs are planning estimates, not guarantees. Their purpose is to make campaign decisions more informed and to identify what needs to be validated through live testing.Turn the Approved Strategy into Marketing CollateralOnce a plan is approved, IRMA's creative workflow is designed to generate coordinated campaign materials, including advertising copy, email sequences, social posts, SMS messages, landing-page content, video scripts, and creative briefs.Those materials follow the campaign's audience, offer, and brand direction. Advertisers can review and refine them before release, helping maintain consistency across channels.Coordinate Execution Through Specialized AI EmployeesIRMA organizes campaign work through specialized AI employee roles covering areas such as research, copywriting, design, email marketing, social media, advertising, and reporting.Research specialists, known as Gurus, contribute insights on competitors, audiences, and marketing practices. Management and review workflows help coordinate assignments, check deliverables, and route work for human approval.Through supported integrations and authorized accounts, the platform is designed to coordinate campaign launches, scheduling, distribution, and follow-up. Available execution capabilities depend on the connected services and permissions established for each advertiser.Connect Results Back to the BrainIRMA's reporting workflow brings campaign activity and available performance data back into the planning process. Advertisers can review spending, engagement, leads, conversions, and other relevant measures as data becomes available.That feedback helps teams identify what to adjust, which creative to test, and where to direct the next round of campaign spending."Advertisers need strategy, creative, and execution working together," said Michael Woloshin, Founder of Digital Innovations Group. "IRMA is designed to connect that entire process. The Brain develops the approach, the Simulation Engine helps evaluate the options, and the execution workflows turn the approved plan into coordinated action. Our partnership with MarketLeverage creates an opportunity to bring that capability to more businesses.""Our advertisers are always looking for ways to plan smarter, launch faster, and understand where their budgets will work hardest," said Shane Hackett, Chairman of the Board at MarketLeverage. "The IRMA platform's combination of campaign planning, scenario simulation, and coordinated execution fits well with the performance-driven approach we've built over two decades. We're excited to explore how this partnership can bring those capabilities to our advertisers."The companies intend to identify initial advertiser opportunities and establish onboarding, service packages, integration requirements, and reporting standards.Advertisers and agencies interested in an IRMA Engine demonstration or campaign consultation can learn more at irmaengine.About Digital Innovations GroupDigital Innovations Group develops AI-powered technology and marketing systems that help businesses plan and execute growth initiatives. Its IRMA Engine brings together AI campaign reasoning, scenario simulation, creative production, specialized AI employees, execution workflows, and performance reporting.Learn more at digitalinnovationsgroup and irmaengine.About MarketLeverageMarketLeverage is an award-winning digital advertising firm specializing in performance marketing and affiliate campaign management. With over two decades of experience, the company helps brands scale their digital presence through targeted lead generation and strategic partnerships. MarketLeverage has been recognized as an INC 100 Advertising Agency and among the Fortune 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies. MarketLeverage hosts over 5,500 advertisers and 55,000 publishers to drive impactful marketing campaigns. For more information, please visit .

Michael Woloshin

Digital Innovations Group Inc.

+1 914-224-7147

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Digital Innovations Group and its IRMA Engine Platform partners with MarketLeverage News Provided By Digital Innovations Group Inc. October 07, 2026, 19:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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