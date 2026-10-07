Eric Wilkins Of VYBE Realty Announces Pecan Plantation Golf Course Home For Sale As A VYBE Exclusive

Front Of Home

Living Room

Kitchen

Primary Bedroom

Pool Overlooking Golf Course and Pond

5613 Wedgefield Road offers move-in-ready living, a beautiful new pool, expansive pond views, and an exceptional golf course setting in Granbury, Texas.

GRANBURY, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- VYBE Realty announces the listing of 5613 Wedgefield Road in Pecan Plantation, represented by Eric Wilkins, Real Estate Agent and Owner of VYBE Realty and one of Hood County's top real estate agents. Debuting October 7 as a“VYBE Exclusive” property, the home combines move-in-ready interiors with a beautiful new pool and sweeping views of the surrounding golf course and pond.

Positioned along the eighth hole, the property also enjoys views of holes two, three, and four. An expansive pond outlook adds another dimension to the setting, creating a scenic backdrop for everyday living, outdoor entertaining, and relaxing by the pool.

The home features four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, one half bathroom, and a three-car garage. An open floor plan connects the main living spaces, while a kitchen island, gas cooktop, double ovens, and pantry support both daily routines and hosting. A covered rear porch extends the living experience outdoors, where the new pool and broad golf course views take center stage.

For buyers seeking a home they can enjoy immediately, the property's move-in-ready condition is a defining feature. Its combination of comfortable interior spaces, a private pool, and views across multiple golf holes offers a compelling opportunity within Pecan Plantation.

A Home Connected to the Pecan Plantation Lifestyle

Located in the Granbury area, Pecan Plantation brings together mature trees, golf, recreation, and everyday conveniences within a gated community embraced by the Brazos River.

The neighborhood's amenities include golf courses, clubhouse dining, tennis and pickleball courts, swimming pools, an activity center, riverside parks, and a marina providing access to Lake Granbury. Private aviation facilities and equestrian amenities add to the community's distinctive character, while an on-site commercial village provides convenient shopping and services. Access and membership requirements vary by amenity.

At 5613 Wedgefield Road, that broader community experience is paired with a personal retreat overlooking the fairways and water. Buyers can enjoy the neighborhood's recreational opportunities and return home to their own pool and expansive outdoor views.

Represented by Eric Wilkins and VYBE Realty

As a VYBE Exclusive property, 5613 Wedgefield Road joins VYBE Realty's branded collection of featured listings. Wilkins brings local market knowledge and a background in marketing to the property's presentation, highlighting both the home's individual features and the lifestyle offered by its location.

Prospective buyers and real estate professionals can contact Eric Wilkins with VYBE Realty for pricing, additional property information, or a private showing.

About VYBE Realty

VYBE Realty is a real estate brokerage based in Granbury, Texas, serving Hood County and surrounding North Texas markets. Led by broker and owner Eric Wilkins, the brokerage represents buyers and sellers of residential, luxury, land, and development properties.

Media and Listing Contact

Eric Wilkins

Broker/Owner, VYBE Realty

Phone: 214.991.8180

Email:...

Website: VYBEwithEric

Eric Wilkins

VYBE Realty

+1 214-991-8180

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Don't move to Granbury until you see this house!

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Eric Wilkins of VYBE Realty Announces Pecan Plantation Golf Course Home For Sale as a VYBE Exclusive News Provided By VYBE Realty October 07, 2026, 19:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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