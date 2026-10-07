Hunter Biden Says 'LAPTOP' Token Is Not A Rug Pull, Calls It Troll

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Hunter Biden has published a detailed accounting of the $LAPTOP memecoin he helped launch, sharing on X what he says is on-chain evidence that a large portion of tokens tied to the project's founders has not moved since launch.

In a series of posts on Wednesday, Biden claimed that 300 million tokens held in wallets associated with the $LAPTOP team“haven't moved since launch.” He also pointed to trading and liquidity activity immediately after the token's debut on Sept. 9, alleging that the most profitable flows came from two market makers hired by the project.

Biden says blockchain data shows 300 million $LAPTOP tokens linked to the project's founders have not moved since launch. He argues the price action looked like typical“rug pull” behavior shortly after launch, with liquidity reportedly removed right after a peak. Biden cites a separate“launch report” posted on the token's website by a Delaware intelligence consultancy. The project's team says founder tokens are planned to remain locked for six months, with unclaimed tokens from airdrops continuing to be burned.

Key takeawaysOn-chain claim: tokens tied to the founders stayed still

According to Hunter Biden's posts, blockchain data indicates that 300 million tokens in wallets associated with the $LAPTOP memecoin's founders“haven't moved since launch.” Biden framed this as part of a broader effort to be transparent about the project's mechanics rather than rely on marketing claims.

He further suggested that the token's early trading charts reflect a pattern seen in other high-velocity celebrity or political meme launches, where liquidity and sell pressure can diverge sharply after an initial spike.

Launch-day trading: liquidity removed after a price peak

Biden said charts tracking the memecoin“looked like every celebrity rug ever” shortly after launch on Sept. 9, pointing to what he described as rapid withdrawals of liquidity by intermediaries following a near-term high.

In his account, two“professional trading firms” were hired by the project and benefited most from the early market. Biden said one market maker earned $686,000 through liquidity positions on decentralized exchanges, while the other“took in about $2.18 million more than it spent” through trading activity.

The memecoin's narrative around these claims is reinforced by a document published on the project site. A“launch report,” prepared by Delaware-based intelligence consultancy Groom Lake and posted on the $LAPTOP website, describes the same type of early liquidity timing.

That report states:“The money for sellers was pulled right after the peak.” It further adds that“eighty-four seconds after the price topped out,”“Market Maker 1 withdrew its money,” after which the cash reportedly available to those trying to sell near the current price dropped from $16,157 to zero.

Why Biden says he shared the details

Alongside the data, Biden offered an explanation for why he chose to publish what he said were verifiable details about the token's launch dynamics. He claimed he wanted to“troll every grift” and present transparency where similar projects have been accused of opacity.

Biden also said he intended to allocate 5% of the tokens to charity, while portraying the ongoing project as partly motivated by personal rivalry and dissatisfaction with critics, including references to Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. He also criticized“every [Key Opinion Leader] who called it a scam because we refused to pay them,” framing prior commentary as transactional rather than purely analytical.

Laptop origins, political backdrop, and what comes next

The $LAPTOP memecoin takes its namesake from Hunter Biden's laptop, an item that has been a flashpoint in US political coverage for years. The laptop's existence and alleged contents were widely scrutinized ahead of the 2020 US presidential election, when Donald Trump ran against Joe Biden. The laptop has continued to be referenced by some right-wing figures, and it has also been the subject of legal disputes involving claims tied to privacy laws.

Hunter Biden has also been vocal about crypto-related controversies involving Donald Trump and Trump-linked entities. In August, he criticized World Liberty Financial as“corruption at a scale we've never seen.” Separately, he has faced criticism for launching his own memecoin, Official Trump (TRUMP), shortly before taking office in January 2025, amid allegations that it involved a“rug pull.”

Within the $LAPTOP project's stated roadmap, Biden says founder tokens will remain locked for six months after launch. He also said the team will continue burning unclaimed tokens from airdrops, tying the project's promised constraints to supply management rather than solely to marketing.

Looking beyond $LAPTOP, the controversy around political memecoins remains active. Cointelegraph earlier reported that the group behind the $TRUMP memecoin announced an upcoming dinner in Washington, DC on Nov. 22, where the president is scheduled to speak alongside three unnamed speakers and the top 185 tokenholders. Public Citizen has also estimated investor losses connected to the $TRUMP token since its 2025 launch.

For traders and token holders watching $LAPTOP, the key near-term signal is whether the six-month locking plan and continued token burns occur as stated, while the broader market watches how liquidity behavior and post-peak trading dynamics compare across political meme cycles.

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