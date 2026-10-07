President Boakai Returns Home Following High-Level United Nations (UN), Diaspora Engagements

The President's return marks the conclusion of a mission focused on advancing Liberia's national interests, strengthening international partnerships, and deepening the participation of Liberians abroad in the country's development.

During his participation in the United Nations General Assembly in New York, President Boakai engaged world leaders, development partners, and international institutions on issues of peace and security, economic development, investment, climate action, and Liberia's role in the international community.

Liberia is currently serving as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2026–2027 term, providing the country an opportunity to contribute to global discussions on peace, security, and international cooperation. (Executive Mansion⁠)

The Liberian Leader subsequently participated in the 2nd Annual Liberia Diaspora Conference in Alexandria, Virginia, held under the theme,“From Dialogue to Delivery: Mobilizing the Global Liberian Diaspora for National Transformation.”

At the Conference, President Boakai challenged Liberians abroad to move beyond discussions and translate their skills, resources, investments, professional networks, and expertise into practical contributions to national development.

He outlined five areas for stronger Diaspora engagement, including better coordination, connecting professional skills to national needs, converting capital into productive investments, creating opportunities for young Liberians abroad, and establishing measurable outcomes for conference recommendations.

The President also held a Presidential Town Hall with members of the Liberian community in the Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia area, where he provided an update on his Administration's progress and responded to questions from Liberians on the country's development priorities.

At the Town Hall, President Boakai emphasized that the Diaspora is an integral part of Liberia's development story and called for a sustained partnership between Liberians at home and abroad.

He highlighted progress in several areas, including economic growth, domestic revenue mobilization, infrastructure, energy, education, health, agriculture, digital transformation, sanitation, and governance.

The President noted that domestic revenue collections surpassed US$1 billion in September 2026, while stressing that increased national resources must translate into better public services, infrastructure, and economic opportunities for Liberians.

President Boakai also used the engagements to strengthen Liberia's international partnerships and promote the country as a destination for investment, skills transfer, innovation, tourism, and development cooperation.

The Liberian Chief Executive has repeatedly emphasized that Liberia's development requires the participation of all sectors of society, including Government, the private sector, civil society, development partners, and Liberians in the Diaspora.

Ahead of his arrival in New York for the United Nations Assembly, the Liberian Leader was in Washington DC where he held discussions with a select number of congressional and White House personalities.

Some of the key personalities met by the President and entourage were renowned clergywoman Dr. Paula White-Cain, Senior Adviser to United States President Donald Trump's White House Faith Office, Congressman Gregory W. Meeks, United States Representative for New York's Fifth Congressional District and Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, and United States Senator Angela D. Alsobrooks of the State of Maryland, in the United States.

As he returns home, President Boakai is expected to resume his official duties and continue advancing the Government's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID), with emphasis on implementation, accountability, and delivering tangible improvements in the lives of Liberians.

The Executive Mansion says the President's international and Diaspora engagements form part of the Administration's broader effort to position Liberia for stronger partnerships, increased investment, and inclusive national transformation

Distribuído pelo Grupo APO para Government of Liberia.