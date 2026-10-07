South Africa: President Ramaphosa Meets President Salva Kiir Of South Sudan

President Cyril Ramaphosa has this afternoon met with His Excellency Salva Kiir Mayardit, President of the Republic of South Sudan, in Pretoria, South Africa.

President Salva Kiir Mayardit is in South Africa on a working visit.

During their discussions, President Ramaphosa emphasised the importance of full adherence to the Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R ARCSS), as a means to advance the peace process and consolidate progress towards lasting peace and stability in South Sudan.

President Ramaphosa underscored the need for an inclusive electoral process predicated on mutual trust and cooperation among South Sudanese stakeholders to address outstanding challenges and create an enabling environment for the effective implementation of the peace agreement, especially towards the lead up the December elections.

The meeting reaffirmed the significance of sustained regional engagement and collaboration in support of peace, stability and political progress in South Sudan, including electoral capacity support from the C5 countries.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa.