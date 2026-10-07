ZEX PR WIRE To Exhibit At TOKEN2049 Singapore 2026, Powering PR For Web3, Crypto And Blockchain Projects

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)ZEX PR WIRE, a global press release distribution and media outreach agency, today announced that it will exhibit at, the world's largest crypto and Web3 conference, taking place on. The ZEX PR WIRE team will host founders, marketers, exchanges and media partners atacross both days of the event.







The participation marks a focused push by ZEX PR WIRE to support Web3 projects, crypto startups and blockchain companies with press release distribution, guaranteed media placements and global media outreach - the publicity layer every emerging protocol, token and exchange needs to earn visibility and trust.

Why TOKEN2049 Singapore

TOKEN2049 Singapore is widely regarded as the definitive gathering of the global digital-asset industry. The 2026 edition takes over all five floors of Marina Bay Sands and is expected to bring together more than 25,000 attendees from over 7,000 companies across 160 countries, alongside 300+ speakers and 500+ exhibitors. With more than 60% of attendees at C-level or founder level, the event concentrates the decision-makers, investors, exchanges and builders shaping Web3 into two intensive days.

For ZEX PR WIRE, that makes TOKEN2049 the ideal stage to connect directly with the crypto and blockchain projects that most need sustained, credible media coverage - and to show how targeted PR turns a launch, listing or funding round into lasting industry visibility.

PR Built for Web3, Crypto and Blockchain

ZEX PR WIRE helps Web3 projects, crypto startups, exchanges, wallets and blockchain companies cut through the noise and reach the right audiences through a full-service press release and media distribution offering, including:



Press release distribution across crypto, fintech and mainstream financial media, with syndication that spans America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Guaranteed media placements on recognised crypto and blockchain publications, so coverage is confirmed rather than hoped for.

Crypto-focused media outreach to journalists, editors and influencers who actively cover token launches, listings, funding rounds, mainnet releases and partnerships.

Event and launch campaigns timed around conferences, listings and product milestones to maximise reach when it matters most. Multilingual and multi-region distribution for projects targeting specific markets and communities worldwide.

Having syndicated more than 15,000 press releases to date, ZEX PR WIRE pairs global distribution infrastructure with a team that understands how crypto and blockchain narratives are covered - and how to position a project for credibility with both industry and mainstream readers.

A Word from the Founder

“TOKEN2049 Singapore is where the future of Web3 is being written, and great projects deserve to be heard above the noise,” said

Meet ZEX PR WIRE at Booth MB4-17

Founders, marketing leads and partners attending TOKEN2049 Singapore 2026 are invited to visit ZEX PR WIRE at Booth MB4-17 to discuss:



PR and media coverage campaigns for token launches, listings and funding announcements

Event PR packages for crypto and blockchain conferences

Guaranteed placements on leading crypto and financial publications Partnership and media-distribution opportunities for Web3 projects

Event: TOKEN2049 Singapore 2026 Dates: 7–8 October 2026 Venue: Marina Bay Sands, Singapore Booth: MB4-17

About ZEX PR WIRE

ZEX PR WIRE is a global press release distribution and media outreach agency serving clients across America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The agency has syndicated more than 15,000 press releases, helping startups, enterprises and Web3 projects amplify their announcements through targeted media placements, journalist outreach and multi-region distribution. ZEX PR WIRE specialises in turning company news into measurable visibility across crypto, fintech, technology and mainstream media.

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