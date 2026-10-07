Ringcentral Footballers Heading To Turkey To Represent England In Corporate World Cup

MENAFN - Pressat) A team of footballers from London-based Cloud Communications specialist RingCentral UK is set for international glory thanks to 90 seconds of grit and determination.

On October 21st the players will be heading to Antalya in Turkey to compete against 20 countries from all over the planet in the FIFCO Corporate Champions World Cup, with millions of people viewing the action on live streams.

This follows their triumph in The Big Goal Cup 2025/26, organised by The Street Soccer Foundation, which saw them win the Southern Regionals and the National Finals staged at St George's Park – the Home of England Football - in June. They played last year's winners Elite Group in the semi-final and were a whisker away from elimination, as RingCentral Team manager Sanjay Sharma recalled:“We were unbeaten in the group stage and finished top. Then in the semi against Elite Group, we were 2-1 down with 90 seconds to go and heading out, but two goals in quick succession saw us win 3-2. That belief carried us into the final, where we beat Virgin Media Business 4-0. The lads were brilliant on and off the pitch. Team spirit and a refusal to give up saw us through.”

The team will be hoping to draw on that energy and determination in Turkey, where they'll be up against business teams from the likes of Brazil, France, Mexico and last year's winners Morocco.

“We're confident, but realistic. Beating the defending champions in the semi-final and winning the final 4-0 gave us a lot of belief. Every team in Antalya will have won their own national competition, so nobody is there to make up the numbers. We'll go to compete and enjoy it, and we'd love to bring the trophy home,” said Sharma.

The team's success in The Big Goal Cup and the opportunity to represent England on a global stage has unified the entire RingCentral business in the UK according to Thomas John, Channel International VP.

“From the sweat of the regional qualifiers to the heart-pounding national finals, this journey has forged an unbreakable bond of camaraderie and team spirit within RingCentral UK. We are absolutely thrilled and deeply moved to unite with The Big Goal and truly give back to an incredible cause.

“Now. our excitement is at an all-time high as we prepare for the ultimate honour: representing our country on the global stage at the World Cup. We cannot wait to touch down in Turkey, meet amazing new people from across the globe, and channel every ounce of our energy, passion, and pride to bring that FIFCO World Cup trophy home.

“If God is for us, who can be against us?", he added.

Sharma believes the team's achievements would not have been possible without the culture that has been built within RingCentral.

“Our UK Senior Leadership Team, including Thomas John, backed us all the way and it says a lot about our culture which encourages people to take on something like this outside their day job. We're also grateful for the support of Russell Tilsed, VP International Sales, and the wider RingCentral Executive team, who have been right behind us.

“Most of us will never play for England in the usual sense, so pulling on the shirt in Antalya is a real honour and something the players will remember for the rest of their careers,” he added.

The 10 players who will line up in England shirts in Turkey are: Matthew Newman (Captain) – Partner Sales; John Carpenter (Vice Captain) – Solutions Engineer; James Miles – Partner Sales; Jordan Robins – Partner Sales; Nicolas Ehrlacher – VP Professional Services; Nathan Wood – Partner Sales; Ben Clark – Partner Sales; Fayo Akinbisehin – Account Executive; Henry Molyneux – Partner Sales; Stephen Kemp – Regional Partner Manager.

Picture shows the Ring Central team celebrating their victory in The Big Goal Cup.

Notes to editors

About The Big Goal

The Big Goal is Britain's fastest-growing business-led movement investing in youth opportunity, powered by the Street Soccer Foundation. It brings together employers from across the United Kingdom to help tackle youth homelessness and create pathways into employment, education and independence. Through annual membership, businesses collectively fund The Big Goal Youth Opportunity Network, supporting nationally recognised Street Soccer Academies, employability programmes and opportunities that help young people experiencing homelessness and disadvantage build brighter futures. The Big Goal transforms business investment into lasting social impact.

About the Street Soccer Foundation

The Street Soccer Foundation is a UK charity that uses the power of football to help young people experiencing homelessness or facing significant disadvantage build brighter futures. Working in partnership with professional football clubs, businesses and community organisations, the Foundation delivers award-winning Street Soccer Academies that combine football with personal development, employability, education and wellbeing support. Since launching in 2015, the charity has helped thousands of young people develop the confidence, skills and opportunities needed to move towards employment, education and independent living.

About RingCentral

RingCentral is a global leader in AI-powered customer engagement. Its integrated platform combines business phone, SMS, contact centre, workforce engagement management, video collaboration and messaging, with AI at every stage of the conversation journey. Businesses use RingCentral to work smarter, respond faster and connect more meaningfully with their customers. Visit ringcentral to learn more.

Media contact

Nigel Sergent



Media Relations, The Big Goal



Email: [email protected]



Telephone: 07712781106

