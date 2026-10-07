Local Cyclists Say“Take Back The Night”!

MENAFN - Pressat)Take back the night! Join Bitton Glow Ride at 6.30 pm on October 22nd. Everyone is welcome.

For too many women and vulnerable road users, the freedom of the road vanishes at sunset, but our 130-member strong local social cycling group is gearing up with bikes and riders decorated with lights and hi-viz as part of a national campaign from Cycling UK of over 60 rides around the country in an effort to change this.



On Thursday, October 22, 2026, Bitton and Oldland Cycling Club will host Bitton Glow Ride 2026 starting at historic Bitton Station. This short fun easy-paced evening ride transforms the Bristol to Bath Railway Path into a moving parade of lights, uniting cyclists of all abilities on all kinds of bikes to demand safer cycling infrastructure - especially for women.



Free tickets and event details are available on Eventbrite

More info at







Steve Cox 07795 247160

Chair, Bitton and Oldland Cycling Club

bittonandoldlandcc