Ten Of The Best Campaigns In The World To Present At Provoke Global Summit

MENAFN - PRovoke) CHICAGO-Award-winning work from four continents will be on display at the PRovoke Global Summit, which takes place in Chicago on October 26 and 27, with professionals from Africa, Asia, Europe and North America all presenting their Global SABRE winning work on the second day of the Summit as part of the PRovoke/INspire part of a packed two-day program.The sessions will provide a showcase for 10 of the 40 Best Public Relations Campaigns in the World last year, as selected by SABRE judges in each region. The winners-including representatives of the agencies involved and a number of their clients-will take attendees through the creative process, from insight to execution to impact, as they bring the winning work to life.The 40 Best Public Relations Campaigns in the World will receive their Global SABRE trophies at our ceremony on October 26, which will include a countdown from number 40 to number one-as well as awards for our 15 Global Agencies of the Year.The campaigns on show include:

A Virus Has No Gender-MSD Korea with PR Bom (Korea) Abolishing“Parking Trap” Scams in Austria- Jufina (JUNO Finanz AG) with Skills | Team Farner (Austria) Breakfast +1: Taiwan's Behavioral Nutrition Revolution-Zespri International with SPRG (Taiwan) From Promises To Proofs-The Presidency with Chain Reactions (Nigeria) From the Road-Ford Motor Company with Burson (US) How PATRÓN Tequila Turned Censorship into the Campaign

PATRÓN Tequila with M Booth Iceland: The Real Unreal-Icelandair with FleishmanHillard (UK) LEGO Botanicals Collection 2025-LEGO with Golin (US) Lidl by Lidl-Lidl with The Romans (UK) One sentence for help-The Norwegian Directorate of Health with TRY (Norway)

The work represents a real cross-section of sectors from consumer to healthcare to government, and ranges across practice areas from corporate branding to public affairs to purpose and impact. With work from Norway to Nigeria, these campaigns demonstrate that public relations creativity is flourishing in multiple markets around the world, and is being delivered by agencies of all sizes.



The PRovoke Media Summit is unique in bringing together such a wide range of award-worthy work from so many markets in one place-providing a unique environment in which veteran and aspiring practitioners alike can learn from the best creative work the business has to offer.



Details on the program are here as they become available. Tickets for the Summit are available here.