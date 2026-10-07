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Former Porter Novelli Leaders Launch Shift Mexico
(MENAFN- PRovoke) MEXICO CITY - Former Porter Novelli leaders Karen Ovseyevitz and Sandra Kleinburg have launched Shift Mexico as founding partners of the new operation of regional communications network Shift LatAm.
The move comes less than three months after the pair left Porter Novelli, where they spent more than three decades. Ovseyevitz and Kleinburg founded a Mexico City communications agency in 1993 that was later acquired by Porter Novelli. Ovseyevitz went on to become Porter Novelli's Latin America president.
Their departures coincided with Omnicom Public Relations naming Amanda Berenstein president of OPR Mexico in July as part of OPR's post-IPG leadership restructuring.
Shift Mexico is part of Shift LatAm, a strategic communications, public affairs and reputation network that is part of Grupo Garnier.
The new operation will offer services including corporate reputation, public affairs, executive positioning, crisis and internal communications, digital influence and spokesperson training, according to Merca2.0.
Shift Mexico will also use Shift LatAm's data and AI capabilities. Those include Shift Eco, a proprietary application that analyzes how generative AI models respond to questions about companies, products and executives, as well as Shift LAB, the network's AI and innovation unit.
Shift LatAm operates across Latin America and Miami.
The move comes less than three months after the pair left Porter Novelli, where they spent more than three decades. Ovseyevitz and Kleinburg founded a Mexico City communications agency in 1993 that was later acquired by Porter Novelli. Ovseyevitz went on to become Porter Novelli's Latin America president.
Their departures coincided with Omnicom Public Relations naming Amanda Berenstein president of OPR Mexico in July as part of OPR's post-IPG leadership restructuring.
Shift Mexico is part of Shift LatAm, a strategic communications, public affairs and reputation network that is part of Grupo Garnier.
The new operation will offer services including corporate reputation, public affairs, executive positioning, crisis and internal communications, digital influence and spokesperson training, according to Merca2.0.
Shift Mexico will also use Shift LatAm's data and AI capabilities. Those include Shift Eco, a proprietary application that analyzes how generative AI models respond to questions about companies, products and executives, as well as Shift LAB, the network's AI and innovation unit.
Shift LatAm operates across Latin America and Miami.
Photo courtesy of Shift
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