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Aclara Resources Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:24 AM EST - Aclara Resources Inc.: Announced the inauguration of a demonstration plant to develop the technology to produce rare earth metals and alloys. The demonstration plant was launched by Aclara Metals SpA, a 50/50 joint venture with CAP S.A., focused on the development of rare earth metals and alloys production, and the technology draws on the metallurgical knowledge and experience accumulated over decades at CAP's Huachipato steelworks in Talcahuano. Aclara Resources Inc. shares T are trading down $0.12 at $3.42.
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