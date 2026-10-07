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Eloro Resources Ltd.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:52 AM EST - Eloro Resources Ltd.: Announced new assay results from three drillholes (DSB-94, DSB-95 and DSB-96) of the first phase of its expansion diamond drilling program at its Iska Iska Project, Potosi Department, Southern Bolivia. Eloro Resources Ltd. shares T are trading down $0.04 at $1.58.
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