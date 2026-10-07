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Avai Bio Inc

Avai Bio Inc


2026-10-07 03:18:53
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:06 AM EST - Avai Bio Inc: Along with its joint venture partner Austrianova, today announced the first joint steering committee meeting for their collaboration with Ospedale San Raffaele S.r.l., to discuss the initial research program for evaluating an encapsulated beta-cell replacement approach for insulin-dependent diabetes. Avai Bio Inc shares O are trading unchanged at $0.12.

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