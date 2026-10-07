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Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd


2026-10-07 03:18:52
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:12 AM EST - Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd: Provides a corporate update and announces a shareholder videoconference call. Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd shares V are trading off one cent at $0.08.

Full Press Release:

MENAFN07102026000212011056ID1111776925



Baystreet.ca

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