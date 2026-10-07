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Algoma Central Corporation

Algoma Central Corporation


2026-10-07 03:18:52
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:29 AM EST - Algoma Central Corporation: Today announced that its Board of Directors has increased the Company's regular quarterly dividend by $0.10 per common share, or approximately 48%, to $0.31 per common share from $0.21 per common share. The Board has also declared a special dividend of $1.00 per common share. Algoma Central Corporation shares T are trading up $2.80 at $26.70.

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