Should You Add This New Global ETF To Your Portfolio?

Investing in exchange-traded funds is a popular option for investors looking to enhance portfolio diversification. If you want a single ticket to global markets, an intriguing option to consider is the Avantis CIBC World Equity ETF (TSX:CAGX). This newly launched fund aims to provide long-term capital appreciation by giving investors broad exposure to companies around the world, covering both developed and emerging markets.

What makes this fund particularly appealing is its convenient approach. It offers a streamlined, total equity market solution inside one simple product. The ETF allocates assets across various geographic regions, with the United States currently making up close to 65% of the entire portfolio, followed by countries like Japan and Taiwan. Instead of buying individual global stocks, you gain exposure through a basket of underlying Avantis CIBC ETFs. Its top underlying holdings include the Avantis CIBC U.S. All-Cap Equity ETF at about 40% and the Avantis CIBC International Equity ETF at 20%.

For cost-conscious investors, the fund features a fairly reasonable management fee of just 0.28%. Furthermore, it currently yields approximately 2%, which provides a respectable dividend that pays out on a quarterly basis. This makes it quite an attractive choice for those looking to secure some recurring income alongside long-term growth.

With the current economic climate presenting numerous challenges, holding a highly diversified global fund can offer much-needed stability and reduce your domestic concentration risk. Although it is a relatively new product, its core underlying strategy of broad global diversification, combined with manageable overall fees, makes it an undeniably compelling option to buy and hold practically forever.