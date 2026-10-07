Orin Concrete Inc. Fined $20,000 For Pipeline Strike In Toronto

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, ON, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orin Concrete Inc. has pleaded guilty to a safety violation under the Technical Standards and Safety Act, 2000, and has been fined $20,000 by the Ontario Court of Justice, plus a mandatory 25 per cent victim fine surcharge.

In June 2025, employees of Orin Concrete Inc. struck an underground gas pipeline in Toronto, causing gas to release. The Fire Department attended the scene to make the area safe, and Enbridge shut down the gas supply to stop the leak. No injuries or property damage were reported.

It was found that at the time of the incident, Orin Concrete Inc. had not obtained a locate of underground gas pipelines for the excavation work, as required under Ontario regulations.

The latest Public Safety Report published by Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA) shows that pipeline strikes remain one of the most common types of fuel-related incidents in Ontario. In the fiscal year ending April 30, 2026, TSSA recorded 1,882 pipeline strikes, accounting for 64 per cent of all reported fuel-related incidents. While no injuries or fatalities were recorded in connection with these pipeline strikes, each incident has the potential to cause harm or damage.

"Pipeline strikes are a significant and recurring safety risk across Ontario," said Owen Kennedy, Director of Fuels Safety at TSSA. "When excavation begins without knowing where buried utilities are located, a routine construction activity can result in a gas leak, service disruption or more serious consequences. Following safe digging requirements is mandatory and essential to protecting workers, the public and essential services."

Safe excavation starts with obtaining locates for underground infrastructure. Contractors and property owners are advised to contact Ontario Dig Authority, formerly known as Ontario One Call, whenever locates are needed.

About TSSA

The Technical Standards and Safety Authority is one of Ontario's public safety regulators, mandated by the Government of Ontario to enforce provincial safety regulations and enhance public safety. Throughout Ontario, TSSA regulates the safety of amusement devices, boilers and pressure vessels, elevating devices, fuels, operating engineers, and ski lifts. Its range of safety services include public education and consumer information, certification, licensing and registration, engineering design review, inspections, investigations, safety management consultation, compliance support and enforcement and prosecution activities.

CONTACT: Alexandra Campbell Technical Standards & Safety Authority 416-734-2728...