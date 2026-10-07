Embark Behavioral Health Relocating Rockville Outpatient Clinic To Germantown Providing Expanded Room For Care

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Embark Behavioral Health announced today that its intensive outpatient clinic in Rockville will relocate to a larger space in Germantown, with the first day of programming at the new location scheduled for Monday, Nov. 2.

Rockville, Md., Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embark Behavioral Health announced today that its intensive outpatient clinic in Rockville will relocate to a larger space in Germantown, with the first day of programming at the new location scheduled for Monday, Nov. 2.

The clinic will continue providing intensive outpatient program (IOP) and partial hospitalization program (PHP) services for teens and young adults ages 12 to 28, and the existing clinical leadership and organizational structure will remain in place through the move. Programming will continue during the transition, and current families have already received information directly from the clinic about the change.

The Germantown location will give the clinic more room to accommodate current services and growing programs, including additional space for its young adult programming. Its location is also set to help Embark serve families across a broader geographic area, including families in Frederick County and communities north of Rockville that may have previously faced a longer commute into the D.C. metro area.

Alyssa DeGrace, LCPC, CCDC, Clinic Director of Embark Behavioral Health in Rockville, said she is looking forward to the move providing opportunities to serve Embark families even better.“We wanted the new clinic to feel familiar, comfortable and intentionally designed for the teens and young adults we serve,” she said.“Our team has learned a lot about the spaces clients gravitate toward, from softer lighting to the kinds of seating and rooms they use most. The Germantown clinic gave us an opportunity to build those lessons into the space from the beginning.”

What families and referring professionals need to know:



First day in Germantown: Monday, Nov. 2, 2026

New address: 20400 Observation Drive, Suite 200, Germantown, MD 20876

Services: Intensive outpatient and partial hospitalization programs

Ages served: 12 to 28

Continuity of care: The clinic will continue providing care under the same clinical leadership and Embark Behavioral Health organization

Current clients: Families enrolled in care have been informed directly and will receive any additional transition or scheduling information from the clinic

Accessibility: The second-floor clinic is accessible by elevator, and the clinic will remain ADA accessible. Phone: 240-835-3055

Treatment for new and existing families will continue throughout the relocation process. Programming will be offered virtually for a short period of time while the team moves and prepares the new clinic, allowing clients to arrive at Germantown on Nov. 2 to a fully set up treatment environment, rather than experience programming around an active move. Participating families will receive specific scheduling information directly from the clinic. Prospective families and clinical professionals may continue contacting Embark about admissions and referrals during the move.

“This relocation gives an established outpatient program more room to serve its clients while extending its reach into Frederick County and other communities north of Rockville,” said Matthew Dale, Division President of outpatient clinics at Embark Behavioral Health.“The leadership team has approached the move carefully, with a clear focus on continuing care throughout the transition and creating a space that reflects what clients and families need.”

Following the move, the clinic will operate publicly as Embark Behavioral Health in Germantown.

About Embark Behavioral Health

Embark Behavioral Health is a leading network of outpatient clinics and residential treatment programs offering mental health treatment for preteens, teens, and young adults. Dedicated to its mission of reversing the trends of teen and young adult mental health challenges, Embark provides a continuum of care supported by evidence-based therapies and over 30 years of experience serving families. For more information about Embark or its treatment programs, including virtual services, intensive outpatient programs (IOPs), partial hospitalization programs (PHPs), and residential treatment centers, visit .

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