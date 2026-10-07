Deadline Alert: Doximity, Inc. (DOCS) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcomingdeadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Doximity, Inc. (“Doximity” or the“Company”) (NYSE: DOCS ) securities betweeninclusive (the“Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR DOXIMITY, INC. INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On November 6, 2025, Doximity announced financial results for the second quarter of 2026, in which the Company expressed a degree of caution regarding the outlook for ad spending and implied a slowdown in sales growth in the second half of the 2026 fiscal year, which ended on March 31, 2026.

On this news, Doximity stock fell $8.29 or 13.25%, to close at $54.29 per share on November 7, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on February 5, 2026, Doximity announced financial results for the third quarter of 2026, in which the Company lowered its revenue guidance for 2026 full fiscal year and announced that its sales growth had decelerated while its net income had contracted, which will negatively impact its 2026 fiscal fourth quarter.

On this news, Doximity stock fell $5.59 or 16.78%, to close at $27.73 per share on February 6, 2026, thereby further injuring investors.

Finally, on May 13, 2026, Doximity announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2026, in which the Company revealed it missed its already-reduced revenue guidance, as well as projected a significantly slower pace of growth for its 2027 fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2027.

On this news, Doximity stock fell $5.38 or 23%, to close at $18.01 on May 14, 2026, thereby further injuring investors.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Doximity overstated the impact that its Newsfeed had on its revenue growth; (2) the Company was losing market share to its competitors with more favorable pricing and engagement models; (3) the Company was using banner ads and e-newsletters instead of deep engagement tactics; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Doximity, Inc. securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than November 16, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles H. Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

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If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles H. Linehan

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: .