MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Gainesville, Florida, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CPAmerica Members, Maxwell Locke & Ritter and Vesta , Named to Accounting Today's 2026 Best Firms for Women

Gainesville, Fla. (October 7, 2026) – Two CPAmerica, Inc., member firms are being recognized for their accomplishments in Accounting Today's 2026 Best Firms for Women. According to their website, the 20 firms listed were chosen specifically because of the positive experience of their female employees - an experience often enhanced by the kinds of inclusive, human-first cultures these firms are building.

Maxwell Locke & Ritter LLP, headquartered in Austin, Texas, ranked 13 out of 20. They have 146 team members, with female members making up 65% of staff and 54% of executive leadership.

Vesta, headquartered in Fond du Lac, Wis., ranked 15 out of 20. They have 74 team members, with female members making up 62% of staff and 40% of executive leadership.

Congratulations to Maxwell Locke & Ritter and Vesta on being named to Accounting Today's 2026 Best Firms for Women,” said Grace Horvath, president & CEO of CPAmerica.“This recognition reflects the intentional work these firms have done to create workplaces where women are supported, valued and given meaningful opportunities to lead. We are proud to see two CPAmerica firms recognized for building cultures that help talented professionals succeed.

To view the full list of Accounting Today's 2026 Best Firms for Women, please visit:

About CPAmerica, Inc.:

CPAmerica, Inc. is an association of independent certified public accounting firms built on four key objectives: continuous improvement, enhanced financial performance, strong peer relationships and elevated market distinction. CPAmerica is a member of Crowe Global, an accounting network with 815+ independent accounting and advisory services offices in 150+ countries that have a combined firm revenue of $6.5 billion. Learn more about CPAmerica at .

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10-7-26 CPAmerica AT Best Firms for Women Congratulations to Best Firms For Women Winners

CONTACT: Amy Azoulay, Senior Marketing Manager, CPAmerica, Inc. 352-727-4070 |...