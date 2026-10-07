Global Strength Training Equipment Market - Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, And Forecast, 2021-2031F AI-Connected Fitness And Home Gyms Drive Growth To $23.12 Billion

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Strength Training Equipment Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global strength training equipment market is projected to grow from USD 16.72 billion in 2025 to USD 23.12 billion by 2031, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.55%. Rising health awareness, the growing prevalence of chronic lifestyle diseases and increased participation in physical conditioning are strengthening demand for free weights, weight machines, cable systems and other resistance-focused fitness equipment.

Expansion of commercial gym infrastructure is also supporting market growth. According to the Health & Fitness Association's 2025 Global Report, worldwide fitness facility memberships increased by 6% year-over-year in 2024. This growth is encouraging gym operators, boutique studios, corporate wellness centers and other commercial facilities to invest in durable, commercial-grade strength training equipment.

Market Drivers: Smart technology and connected fitness ecosystems are transforming equipment purchasing decisions across the global strength training equipment market. Fitness operators increasingly seek machines that provide AI-driven personalization, biometric tracking, gamification and connected workout experiences. These capabilities can improve member engagement, support measurable training outcomes and help fitness businesses strengthen user retention.

Investment activity reflects the growing importance of connected strength training. EGYM secured USD 200 million in Series G funding for its AI-driven fitness ecosystem, while Technogym reported an 11.6% increase in commercial segment revenue in 2024, supported by demand for digitally connected strength equipment.

The rising popularity of bodybuilding, muscle development and functional training is another major growth driver. Younger consumers are increasingly prioritizing strength training over traditional cardiovascular exercise. PureGym's 2024/25 report indicated that 89% of people aged 18-24 incorporate strength training into their weekly routines. In response, many commercial gyms and boutique studios are reducing cardio areas and expanding spaces dedicated to squat racks, free weights and plate-loaded machines.

Market Challenges: High manufacturing and acquisition costs continue to restrict broader adoption of advanced strength training machinery. Elevated steel and iron prices, complex logistics, tariffs and economic volatility contribute to premium equipment pricing. These pressures can make modern strength equipment less accessible to home users, smaller fitness operators and customers in price-sensitive developing markets.

The Sports & Fitness Industry Association's 2025 findings identified supply chain complexity, tariffs and wider economic uncertainty as significant business challenges. As a result, large commercial organizations remain better positioned to invest in advanced equipment, while opportunities within budget and residential market segments remain underdeveloped.

Market Trends: Sustainable manufacturing and demand for compact home fitness solutions are reshaping the industry. Strength training equipment manufacturers are incorporating recycled materials, reducing carbon-intensive production and adopting renewable energy to address environmental expectations and corporate responsibility objectives. Technogym, for example, transitioned its facilities to 100% renewable electricity in 2024.

Compact and foldable multifunctional home gyms are also gaining momentum, particularly in urban and residential environments where available floor space is limited. Product innovation is focused on versatile systems that combine several training functions within a single unit through retractable or foldable frames. According to Leadman Fitness's 2025 guide, these solutions can reduce floor-space requirements by 30-40% compared with conventional equipment arrangements, expanding access to professional-grade strength training at home.

Key Market Players:



Life Fitness

Technogym S.p.A.

Johnson Health Tech Trading, Inc.

True Fitness Technology, Inc.

Fitness Masters

York Fitness

Hoist Fitness Systems, Inc.

Pro Gym Supply, Inc.

Powerblock, Inc. Precor Incorporated

Report Scope: The global strength training equipment market report evaluates market size, growth prospects, industry developments and emerging opportunities across equipment types, end users, distribution channels and regions.

Strength Training Equipment Market, by Equipment Type:



Weights

Benches

Medicine Ball

Rack Others

Strength Training Equipment Market, by End User:



Residential Commercial

Strength Training Equipment Market, by Distribution Channel:



Store-Based Non-Store Based

Strength Training Equipment Market, by Region:



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:

