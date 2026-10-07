Stanley Martin Homes Expands Into Florence With Two New Communities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RESTON, Virginia, Oct. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLORENCE, S.C. (September 29, 2026) -- Stanley Martin Homes, LLC announces its expansion into the Florence market with the opening of its first Florence-area neighborhoods, Queens Landing and Alligator West.

This milestone marks the launch of Stanley Martin Homes' first new communities in Florence, bringing a total of 227 planned single-family homes to the area, including 171 homes at Alligator West and 56 homes at Queens Landing. Homes are expected to be priced from the mid-$200s to the upper-$300s, with both communities scheduled to officially begin sales in October 2026.

Queens Landing will offer residents a pool, cabana, and playground, while both communities provide convenient access to highly regarded Florence County schools, major employers, shopping, dining, healthcare, and recreation. Located near I-95 and I-20, the neighborhoods offer easy access to destinations throughout the region, including downtown Florence, Magnolia Mall, McLeod Regional Medical Center, CarolinaBank Field, and the future AESC Battery Plant." The grand opening of Queens Landing and Alligator West represents an exciting milestone for Stanley Martin Homes as we officially expand into the Florence market," said Mike Cancilla, Division President, Stanley Martin Homes. "We are honored to partner with the Florence community and look forward to providing thoughtfully designed homes that meet the needs of today's homebuyers while contributing to the continued growth and vitality of the region."

Following the recent acquisition of United Home Group, Queens Landing and Alligator West mark Stanley Martin Homes' first communities in the Florence area. The opening of these neighborhoods underscores the company's long-term commitment to the market and its focus on delivering thoughtfully designed homes in desirable locations throughout South Carolina.

For more information about Queens Landing and Alligator West, please visit StanleyMartin.com.

About Stanley Martin Homes

Stanley Martin Homes has been building new homes since 1966. Headquartered in Reston, VA, Stanley Martin Homes is one of the nation's fastest-growing homebuilders, having built more than 40,000 homes and operating in 19 metropolitan areas and seven states: Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. Named National Builder of the Year in 2021 by Builder Magazine, Stanley Martin Homes is driven to deliver on its mission to“design and build homes people love at a price they can afford.” Equal Housing Opportunity.

Stanley Martin Homes is a subsidiary of the Daiwa House Group. The Daiwa House Group is headquartered in Osaka and Tokyo, Japan, and is one of the largest housing, construction, and development companies in the world. For more information about Stanley Martin Homes and its neighborhoods, visit .



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CONTACT: John Piedrahita Stanley Martin Homes 703-964-5046...