The Bridge To Recovery Expands Program Offerings With Three New Services

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- Sabyn Mayfield, CEO of The Bridge to RecoveryBOWLING GREEN, KY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Bridge to Recovery is proud to announce three new services designed to support individuals and families at critical points throughout their healing journeys: Intervention Services, Step Into The Bridge / Step Out of The Bridge, and The Bridge Continues. The Bridge to Recovery is a trauma-focused residential mental health program in Bowling Green, KY. These additional services reflect the organization's commitment to meeting individuals where they are and supporting them throughout their recovery.“We are incredibly excited to expand The Bridge's programming and create new opportunities to serve more clients and meet them where they are in their healing journey,” said Sabyn Mayfield, CEO of The Bridge to Recovery.“These new programs represent an important step forward for The Bridge and reflect our ongoing commitment to evolving with the needs of the people and families we serve. We're proud of what we've built, and even more excited about where we're headed.”Intervention ServicesThe Bridge to Recovery can now provide intervention services through a certified interventionist. When families are concerned about a loved one's substance use or other unhealthy coping patterns, knowing how to communicate concerns, establish boundaries, and identify appropriate resources can be challenging. The Bridge to Recovery's intervention services help families approach these difficult situations with compassion, preparation, and a clear plan.Step Into The Bridge / Step Out of The BridgeThe Bridge to Recovery is also introducing Step Into The Bridge / Step Out of The Bridge, a short-term housing option offered in Cannon Cabin. Step Into The Bridge is designed for individuals who do not require detoxification or residential treatment but are in need of a supportive place to stay before their scheduled admission date. Step Out of The Bridge is designed for individuals who have completed The Bridge to Recovery's program and are looking for a supported step-down experience before returning home. These services provide additional support during transitional periods, helping individuals move from one stage of recovery to the next with greater stability and preparation.The Bridge ContinuesThe Bridge Continues provides individual coaching sessions for individuals who have successfully graduated from The Bridge to Recovery's program. There is no time limit on when an individual completed the program in order to be eligible to participate. Individual coaching provides continued accountability, encouragement, and support as alumni navigate the challenges of returning to everyday life. Sessions can help individuals work through challenges and continue implementing their aftercare plans. The Bridge Continues gives alumni an opportunity to remain connected to The Bridge to Recovery when additional support is needed.Together, these new services allow The Bridge to Recovery to support individuals and families across more stages of the healing process.About The Bridge to RecoveryThe Bridge to Recovery is a mental health workshop in Bowling Green specializing in codependency and family-of-origin trauma recovery. Founded in 1972, the program offers a supportive residential setting for individuals to heal from trauma, substance use struggles, anxiety, depression, and more through a unique group work model.

Jake Gorman

MGMT Digital

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The Bridge to Recovery Expands Program Offerings with Three New Services News Provided By MGMT Digital October 07, 2026, 19:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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