John Ward Joins Crescent Sotheby's International Realty, Expanding His Real Estate Reach Across Alabama And Florida

John Ward | Global Real Estate Advisor

With a background as both a broker and entrepreneur, Ward brings a different perspective to every opportunity.

- Kyle Tallo, Broker/Owner of Crescent Sotheby's International Realty SHORES, AL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Crescent Sotheby's International Realty (CSIR) is pleased to announce that John Ward has joined the brokerage, bringing an entrepreneurial approach and extensive experience across land, new construction, residential, commercial, and investment real estate.Ward joins CSIR following years of building and operating his own brokerage in Alabama. His move to the brokerage marks an exciting new chapter as he expands his presence into South Florida while continuing to serve clients and pursue opportunities across both markets.Ward believes real estate is about more than buying and selling property; it is about helping people turn their vision into reality.“Real estate has always been about more than the transaction for me,” said Ward.“It's about understanding what someone wants to accomplish and helping them find the right path to get there. Whether it's a home, an investment, a piece of land, or a development opportunity, I want to help make that vision a reality.”Throughout his career, Ward has developed a diverse understanding of the real estate landscape, with experience ranging from land and development to residential and commercial properties. His entrepreneurial background allows him to approach opportunities from both a business and client perspective, combining market knowledge, technology, and experience to help clients make informed decisions. His decision to join Crescent Sotheby's International Realty provides an opportunity to pair that experience with the firm's established brand, global network, and commitment to exceptional service.“That perspective, combined with his experience in development, investment, and brokerage, brings a valuable dimension to our team. We're excited to support his continued growth as he expands his reach into South Florida,” said Kyle Tallo, Owner and CEO of Crescent Sotheby's International Realty.Whether helping a client find a home, acquire an investment, identify land, or bring a development from concept to reality, Ward takes a strategic and relationship-driven approach to every opportunity.Ultimately, his focus is on helping clients create something meaningful and build a future they are excited about.About Crescent Sotheby's International RealtyCrescent Sotheby's International Realty provides exceptional real estate representation backed by the global Sotheby's International Realtynetwork. The firm connects clients with distinctive properties and opportunities while delivering a high level of service, expertise, and local market knowledge.

Jaely Yeates | COO

Crescent Sotheby's International Realty

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John Ward Joins Crescent Sotheby's International Realty, Expanding His Real Estate Reach Across Alabama and Florida News Provided By Crescent Sotheby's International Realty October 07, 2026, 19:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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