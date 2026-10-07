PRIME-TIME Systems - PRIME AI

The PRIME Systems AI platform shows leadership where the forecast, people plan, and revenue story stop agreeing, without opening every system of record.

- David FigueroaGA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On Monday the forecast says the quarter is fine. Finance is waiting on terms. Delivery already knows the capacity is not there. Nobody lied. The systems never had to agree.PRIME-TIME Systems is launching the PRIME Systems AI platform so a leader can see that gap without opening every system of record. PRIME stands for Problems, Requirements, Influence, Money and Metrics, and Execution.What it does. The PRIME Systems AI platform sits on the leadership team. It shows where the forecast, the people plan, and the revenue story stop agreeing.What you gain. A number you can defend. A capacity plan that matches it. A catch before the quarter is already the result.Why leaders use PRIME: Another dashboard will not close the gap. Hiring another executive takes longer than putting the PRIME Systems AI platform on the team.Boston Consulting Group reported in 2025 that 60 percent of organizations see minimal revenue and cost gains from AI. The gap is not another report. It is a leadership tool. Automation is changing the workforce, and more of the value now sits with the leaders. The PRIME Systems AI platform is the mission-critical tool for the leadership team, the portfolio manager, and the business-unit leader."Revenue should be governed like capital. Every commitment affects cash, margin, people, capacity, customers, and enterprise value," said David Figueroa, President of PRIME-TIME Systems.Request a briefing to see where your forecast, people plan, and revenue stop agreeing.About PRIME-TIME SystemsPRIME-TIME Systems builds the PRIME Systems AI platform and produces The Revenue Integrity Gap podcast.Media contactJenny Collins, Marketing Manager...(844) 777-4631Source: Boston Consulting Group press release, 30 September 2025.

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PRIME-TIME Systems

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PRIME-TIME Systems Launches PRIME Systems AI Platform News Provided By PRIME-TIME Systems, LLC October 07, 2026, 19:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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