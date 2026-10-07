UH Law Center Opens Specialized J.D./LL.M. Pathway To Visiting Law Students

- University of Houston Law Center Dean Leonard M. BaynesHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For Immediate ReleaseApplications are now open for J.D. students from law schools across the country to take advantage of the University of Houston Law Center 's specialized LL.M. programs through its Joint JD-LL.M. Visiting Student Program.The program gives eligible second and third-year law students the opportunity to be visiting law students at the UH Law Center while working toward a Master of Laws degree. LL.M. concentrations include Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Law; Health Law; Intellectual Property and Information Law; International Law; or Tax Law. By beginning master-level coursework while visiting UH Law, a J.D. student can reduce the time required to earn an LL.M. degree by one semester, while also lowering the overall cost of the degree.Programs that allow visiting J.D. students to simultaneously earn credits toward an LL.M. are uncommon among U.S. law schools. UH Law Center's program is particularly distinctive for its breadth, giving visiting students the opportunity to pursue one of five specialized areas of advanced legal study.“Our LL.M. specialties build on the Law Center's nationally recognized academic strengths,” said University of Houston Law Center Dean Leonard M. Baynes.“Law students can deepen their knowledge while experiencing all that studying law in Houston has to offer.”UHLC's location provides visiting law students with access to one of the nation's top legal markets. Houston, the nation's 4th largest city, is home to more than 20 Fortune 500 companies, the Texas Medical Center (the world's largest medical complex), NASA's Johnson Space Center, and thousands of energy companies, giving students proximity to major industries and employers.UH Law Center Global and Graduate Programs will hold Information sessions for the Joint JD/LLM program on October 8, October 22, and November 5th from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Central.For more details, eligibility, and how to apply, see Joint JD-LLM Visiting Student Program: llm/joint-degreeMedia Contacts:For more information, please contact Carrie Anna Criado, UH Law Center Assistant Dean of Communications and Marketing, 713-743-2184,... or Rashda Khan, Communications Director, 325-656-2824,....About the University of Houston Law CenterThe University of Houston Law Center (UHLC) is a dynamic, top-tier law school located in the nation's 4th largest city. U.S. News & World Report ranked the Law Center No. 54 overall among law schools nationwide and ranked UHLC's Health Law, Intellectual Property and Information Law, and Part-time programs in the Top 10. The Law Center is ranked #9 among U.S. law schools for return on investment (ROI) by LawCrossing and in the ABA Journal. It awards Doctor of Jurisprudence (J.D.) and Master of Laws (LL.M.) degrees, through its academic branch, the College of Law. The Law Center is more than just a law school. It is a powerful hub of intellectual activity with more than 12 centers and institutes that fuel its educational mission and national reputation. UHLC is fully accredited by the American Bar Association and is a member of the Association of American Law Schools.About the University of HoustonThe University of Houston is a Carnegie-designated Tier One public research university recognized with a Phi Beta Kappa chapter for excellence in undergraduate education. UH serves the globally competitive Houston and Gulf Coast region by providing world-class faculty, experiential learning and strategic industry partnerships. Located in the nation's fourth-largest city and one of the most culturally rich regions in the country, UH enrolls nearly 49,000 students.

Rashda Khan

University of Houston Law Center

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UH Law Center Opens Specialized J.D./LL.M. Pathway to Visiting Law Students News Provided By University of Houston Law Center October 07, 2026, 19:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law, Technology



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