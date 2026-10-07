Unmistakable Podcast Explores Burnout, Creativity, And Embodiment

Nile Livingston and Lee Fogel sit down for a grounded conversation on burnout, rest, and creativity.

Philadelphia agency Creative Repute hosts somatic educator Lee Fogel on burnout, rest, and sustainable creative work.

- Nile Livingston

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Creative Repute, a Philadelphia-based branding and creative agency, has released the newest episode of its Unmistakable Podcast, in which host Nile Livingston sits down with somatic movement educator and therapist Lee Fogel to talk about burnout, creativity, rest, stress, and learning to listen to your body.

The conversation looks at how a culture focused on productivity can contribute to burnout, and how stress and emotions show up in the body. Fogel explains how becoming more embodied can help creatives and leaders work with greater awareness and sustainability, and shares simple ways to reconnect with yourself during a busy day. The episode closes with a brief guided exercise that invites listeners to slow down, check in with their bodies, and ask: How do I

want to feel today?

"...there's a time to fight and push back against forces, and there's a time to just go with the flow..."

The full episode is available on YouTube, with more conversations at the intersection of creativity, business, leadership, culture, and well-being on the Unmistakable Podcast page. Organizations looking for branding, web, or creative support can request a free quote to start a conversation.

About Creative Repute

Creative Repute is an award-winning Philadelphia-based branding and creative agency offering branding, marketing strategy, video, UX/UI design, web development, and related services to organizations of all sizes. The agency produces the Unmistakable Podcast, featuring conversations with business and community leaders.

Nile Livingston

Creative Repute, Inc.

+1 215-690-1185

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Unmistakable Podcast Explores Burnout, Creativity, and Embodiment News Provided By Creative Repute, Inc. October 07, 2026, 19:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Social Media



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