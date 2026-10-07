Pinelands Recovery Center Offers Age-Specific Addiction Treatment Programs To Support Personalized Recovery

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The drug rehab center operates age-specific treatment communities designed to promote connection, comfort and engagement throughout recovery.

MEDFORD, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pinelands Recovery Center, a residential addiction treatment center in New Jersey, offers age-specific treatment programs designed to provide individuals struggling with substance use disorders with a supportive environment tailored to the experiences and needs of their peers.Pinelands Recovery Center currently operates two distinct residential treatment programs: one serving adults ages 35 and older and another serving young adults ages 18 to 35. Both programs provide treatment for substance use disorders and can safely address detoxification from alcohol, opioids and benzodiazepines.The decision to separate programming by age recognizes that people at different stages of life may face different challenges related to substance use, relationships, family dynamics, careers, independence and recovery. These age-separated programs can help patients feel comfortable discussing issues particularly relevant to their stage of life. Young adults may be navigating college, early careers, relationships and developing independence, while adults 35 and older may face different circumstances, including established careers, parenting responsibilities and long-term relationships.Both Pinelands programs provide structured residential treatment for individuals seeking help for substance use disorders. Patients receive care within their respective age-specific communities while participating in treatment designed to address the physical, emotional and behavioral aspects of addiction.About Pinelands Recovery CenterPinelands Recovery Center is a New Jersey rehab center offering medically assisted detox and residential treatment programs for individuals struggling with substance use disorders. Pinelands Recovery's Medford campus features a small staff-to-patient ratio and peaceful natural setting.

Jake Gorman

MGMT Digital

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Pinelands Recovery Center Offers Age-Specific Addiction Treatment Programs to Support Personalized Recovery News Provided By MGMT Digital October 07, 2026, 19:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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