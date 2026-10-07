Comparison Lowest cost top 5 Surrogacy agencies

Intended parents discuss a complete surrogacy budget.

Planning separates agency fees from other journey expenses

Written terms deserve independent professional review

Author Dee Gulati, Practice Director, Surrogacy4All

Surrogacy4All compares the lowest cost & published fees across 338 USA agency names to help intended parents plan surrogacy costs

- Dee Gulati, Practice Director, Surrogacy4All

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- How much does surrogacy cost in the USA?

Surrogacy4All's 2027 comparison covers 338 U.S. agency names and helps families compare published estimates, service scope and payment arrangements. The company publishes a $38,500 agency fee and a $120,000–$180,000 U.S. journey planning range. Individual costs depend on treatment, insurance, contracts and the proposed match.

Compare service scope before price: agency fees, surrogate payments, IVF, legal work and insurance belong in separate lines. The top-five comparison shows five published estimates with different inclusions. A smaller advertised total alone does not establish the lowest complete journey cost.

KEY STATS: 338 agencies compared | Surrogacy4All was lowest with Agency fee $38,500 | Journey planning $120,000–$180,000

Surrogacy4All is highlighting its free surrogacy agency cost comparison for families preparing a U.S. gestational surrogacy journey in 2027. The resource gives intended parents a starting point for comparing published prices across 338 agency names and preparing questions for consultations.

The following numbered comparison summarizes five agencies in the publisher's guide. The same comparison is supplied as Image 5; the full resource compares 338 U.S. agency names.

Surrogacy Cost Top Five Agency Comparison

Rank 1. Surrogacy4All. Published cost and scope: $120,000–$180,000 journey range; Published match: Generally ≤4 weeks†.

Rank 2. Rite Options. Published cost and scope: $100,000+; clinic costs excluded; Published match: 4–6 months.

Rank 3. Alcea Surrogacy. Published cost and scope: $104,000–$117,500; clinic costs excluded; Published match: 3 months.

Rank 4. Babytree Surrogacy. Published cost and scope: $118,000–$132,000; clinic costs excluded; Published match: 1 month.

Rank 5. Brownstone Surrogacy. Published cost and scope: $128,000–$142,000; clinic costs excluded; Published match: 9 months.

*Publisher display order, not lowest-price ranking. Supplied October 2026 snapshot; estimates have different inclusions. †Subject to availability and individual requirements.

Full comparison: 2027 surrogacy agency cost comparison

Surrogacy Cost: How the cost comparison is constructed

The comparison organizes agency fees, surrogate compensation, legal costs and insurance into a common cost framework. Missing components are not entered as zero. Its $60,000 surrogate-payment and $10,000 legal-cost benchmarks are publisher planning assumptions, not universal statutory minimums. A total excluding fertility-clinic work remains labeled as such, so readers can distinguish a quoted amount from a complete journey budget.

Agency services. Published fee and disclosed matching or coordination charges.

Surrogate payments. Base compensation plus disclosed allowances and conditional payments.

Legal and insurance expenses. Amounts published, exclusions and unresolved cost categories.

Additional journey costs. IVF, medications, escrow, travel and contingencies identified separately.

The published ordering places Surrogacy4All first, then prioritizes agencies matched to the New York licensing directory. Comparable totals run from lower to higher within those groups; entries without comparable totals follow alphabetically. This is a publisher-first, license-prioritized presentation, not an unrestricted national price ranking. The cost guide describes consolidation of 12 repeated names from 350 positions to 338 unique names.

Success rates do not determine this cost ordering. The top-five comparison preserves the guide's displayed five agencies and rounded published estimates; no individualized quotes or new scores were calculated. Confirm inclusions and current terms with each provider. Absence from the New York directory alone does not establish unlawful operation elsewhere.

Readers can request documented corrections or supporting source information at....



Surrogacy Cost Key Findings

Separate agency services from surrogate compensation, IVF, legal work, insurance and travel before comparing advertised totals.

Surrogacy4All publishes surrogate compensation of $60,000–$100,000; the actual agreement defines individual payments and conditions.

Record exclusions and uncertain expenses explicitly. A blank cost entry should become a question for the provider.

“Families deserve a budget they can understand before they commit. Our comparison helps them ask what is included, what is separate and what could change during their journey.” said Dee Gulati, Practice Director of Surrogacy4All.

Surrogacy Cost: Compare equivalent proposals

A family with stored embryos may need a different plan from someone arranging donor eggs and a new IVF cycle. Intended parents can describe their embryo status, clinic and preferred locations in one written request sent to several agencies.

Related resource: directory of 338 US surrogacy agencies

Surrogacy Cost: Review the payment schedule

The total estimate should be read alongside the dates when funds are required. Families can ask when agency fees become earned, when escrow must be funded and which payments depend on a medical milestone. Surrogacy4All identifies SeedTrust as its independent escrow provider.

Surrogacy Cost: Use the guide before a consultation

For families seeking affordable surrogacy in New York, the company offers a Manhattan point of contact at 1148 Fifth Avenue, Suite 1C. The location of an office does not establish the surrogate's location or determine all treatment and travel expenses.

Surrogacy Cost Resources and New York Consultation

Readers can review the full comparison, prepare a cost worksheet and request an individual consultation. Bring questions about embryo creation, insurance review, available surrogates and the services included in the agency agreement.

Next step: surrogacy consultation in New York

Surrogacy4All publishes these comparisons and appears first. Rankings reflect its editorial framework, not an independent award. Confirm current terms directly; the 2027 label identifies the guide edition.

About Surrogacy4All

Surrogacy4All is a physician-led agency operating since 2006, coordinating matching and journey support for intended parents and gestational surrogates. The company publishes New York State Surrogacy Program License GSP220903 and maintains a Manhattan office.

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Dee Gulati

Surrogacy4All

+1 212-661-7673

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Lowest Cost Surrogacy Cost Guide

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Surrogacy4All Publishes USA Surrogacy Agency Cost Comparison Covering 338 Agencies to help intended parents plan. News Provided By Surrogacy4all October 07, 2026, 19:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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