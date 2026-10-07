MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Aquitaine Metals Closes C$47 Million Strategic Financing with Kinross Gold and Alpayana

October 07, 2026 3:03 PM EDT | Source: Aquitaine Metals Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2026) - Aquitaine Metals Corp. (the "Company" or "Aquitaine") has completed a non-brokered strategic private placement with Kinross Gold Corporation ("Kinross") and Alpayana S.A.C. ("Alpayana"), issuing an aggregate of 6,278,949 common shares of the Company at a price of C$7.50 per share for proceeds of approximately C$47.1 million. Following completion of the financing, Aquitaine has 52,207,711 common shares issued and outstanding and approximately C$92 million in cash.

"Having the support of both a leading global gold producer and a mining group with a proven record of operational excellence represents a strong endorsement of Aquitaine and the potential of the Limousin Gold and Critical Metals Project," said Chris Taylor, CEO of Aquitaine Metals. "With a strong treasury and the support of Kinross and Alpayana, we are well positioned to expand our exploration efforts and unlock the broader potential of the Limousin district."

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the financing primarily to accelerate exploration at the Limousin Gold and Critical Metals Project ("Limousin" or the "Project") in Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France, with the majority of the funds expected to be directed toward expanding drilling activities and increasing metres drilled. Proceeds may also be used as general working capital or to expand the Company's technical infrastructure and exploration capacity, strengthen its technical and management teams, advance detailed technical research programs and support ongoing hydrogeological, environmental and community engagement initiatives.

About the Limousin Project

The Limousin Project is located in the region of Nouvelle-Aquitaine, southwest France, approximately 40 kilometres south of the city of Limoges. The project consists of 330 square kilometres of exploration licenses and includes 23 past-producing small-scale gold mines that operated during the 20th century occurring along regional-scale fault structures that extend for 200 kilometres of strike length.

Historical operations in the district were most recently conducted by COGEMA, a French mining company that produced approximately one million ounces of gold between 1988 and 2002.

Aquitaine's technical team has identified evidence of a number of critical and strategic accessory minerals that accompany the gold mineralization across the Limousin district, including silver, antimony, tungsten, lead, copper and zinc, and is systematically analysing all samples for 49 elements.

About Aquitaine Metals Corp.

Aquitaine Metals Corp. is a Vancouver-based private gold and strategic metals exploration company focused on reviving mining projects in France. Through its wholly owned French subsidiary CMA, the Company is advancing the Limousin project in Nouvelle-Aquitaine, where a Phase 1 diamond drill program is underway to confirm historical datasets and test extensions of high-grade gold and critical metals ore zones.

Aquitaine and CMA are committed to sustainable exploration with a long-term vision that demonstrates responsible stewardship of the land, operational excellence and accountability.

Records of work activities, permitting timelines and environmental monitoring progress are available at CMA's website at: .

Aquitaine Metals Corp. is a proud member of Discovery GroupTM: .

Investor Inquiries

Chris Taylor

CEO and Director

Tel. (778) 357-3501

Email. ...

Denver Harris

VP Corporate Development

Tel. (604) 603-5484

Email. ...

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management made in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Company's recently completed financing, future exploration activity and the future or prospects of the Company. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market, and economic risks, uncertainties, and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. These assumptions include the timing and results of exploration programs, geology, favourable operating conditions, political and regulatory stability, ability to obtain necessary permitting, surface access, labour stability, availability of equipment and contractors, the ability to acquire and retain key personnel, and the Company's social and environmental policies and practices.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: material adverse changes; general economic conditions including inflation risks; labour relations; relations with local communities; changes in national or local governments; exchange rate fluctuations; environmental risks; requirements for additional capital; outcomes of pending litigation; unexpected changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; and the failure of exploration programs or studies to deliver anticipated results or results that would justify and support continued exploration, studies, development or operations. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, other factors may cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in this forward‐looking information are reasonable, but there can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

These statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.







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Source: Aquitaine Metals Corp.