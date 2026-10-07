Hidream.Ai Makes Vivago R1 Available Globally For End-To-End AI Video Production

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) HiDream Makes vivago R1 Available Globally for End-to-End AI Video Production The video creation agent helps users develop, produce and revise longer-form videos through conversation, with CLI access for developers and other AI agents

October 07, 2026 3:09 PM EDT | Source: HiDream

Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2026) - HiDream has made vivago R1, its AI video creation agent, available globally. The platform brings scriptwriting, storyboarding, video generation and editing into a single workflow, giving creators and businesses a way to produce finished videos rather than assemble them from independently generated clips.







Illustrative image of vivago R1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



R1 can produce videos of up to five minutes in one production workflow, with support for extending a project through additional rounds of creation. Users can describe an idea in natural language, provide reference materials and refine the result through conversation. The platform is designed to keep characters, settings and other creative elements consistent as a project develops.

HiDream is also making vivago's video capabilities accessible through a command-line interface, or CLI, so developers and compatible AI agents can incorporate video production into existing workflows.



Cannot view this video? Visit:



Moving Beyond Standalone Clips

AI video tools have become better at generating individual shots, but producing a complete video still requires decisions about structure, continuity, pacing and sound. Creators often have to manage those steps across multiple tools and generation attempts.

R1 uses a system of agents to coordinate the work. A lead agent interprets the brief and develops a production plan; specialized agents handle tasks including scripts, storyboards, characters, environments and audio. HiDream's HD-AgentOS manages the workflow and the context shared across those tasks.

Users can start with a written prompt or supply images, video, documents and other references. R1 keeps these materials within the project, allowing subsequent instructions to build on earlier decisions. Creators can review and revise scripts, storyboards, images and video as the work progresses.

The platform's Chat-First interface is intended to make those revisions more direct. A user can ask for a scene to be rewritten, a storyboard to be adjusted or a visual element to be changed without manually configuring a sequence of tools. A library called SkillHub provides reusable workflows for production tasks such as developing a product ad or a narrative short.







Illustrative image of vivago R1



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



R1 also lets users save approved assets for later projects and use references to help maintain characters, locations, props and voices across shots. For serialized content, creators can carry existing characters and settings into a subsequent episode.

Creator examples have included a nearly five-minute story inspired by Journey to the West and an ad following a designer who captures ideas throughout the day with a red foldable phone.

A Video Specialist for Broader AI Workflows

The CLI allows developers to call vivago's video creation capabilities from scripts, task queues and compatible general-purpose AI agents. A team working on a marketing campaign, for example, could develop the broader concept in its existing workflow and use vivago for video production.

CLI-supported tasks include initiating video generation, processing media assets and managing production jobs. For teams producing content at scale, these capabilities can be incorporated into automated or batch workflows. Availability of specific integrations may vary by platform.







Illustrative image of vivago R1



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



An Upcoming Model Integration

HiDream plans to integrate HiDream-O1-Video-1.0, its native omnimodal video model, into vivago R1 in an upcoming update. At launch, the model ranked No. 4 globally on the Artificial Analysis Image to Video Leaderboard (With Audio) and No. 7 on the Arena Image-to-Video leaderboard.

HiDream-O1-Video-1.0 generates 1080p video with natively synchronized audio and is designed to improve the handling of multimodal instructions, physical behavior and audiovisual coherence. The planned integration would bring those generation capabilities into R1's agent-led production workflow. The model generates video sequences; R1 coordinates the wider process of developing and refining a longer-form project.







Illustrative image of vivago R1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Availability

The vivago R1 platform is available globally at . HiDream has also released an updated version of Gouda for users in China.

About ai

HiDream is an artificial intelligence company focused on generative AI and native omnimodal world models. Built on its unified UiT architecture, the company's model portfolio spans image generation, video generation, interactive world simulation and embodied intelligence. HiDream aims to develop AI systems capable of understanding, generating, simulating and acting upon the real world.

Leaderboard disclaimer: Rankings reflect publicly available results at the time of the model's launch and are subject to change.

Media Contact:

Weili Deng

...

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: HiDream