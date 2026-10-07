Ranthambore: Tiger Jai Spotted Resting At Historic Palli Darwaza During Morning Safari! (WATCH)

A morning safari at Ranthambore National Park turned into a memorable experience for visitors after a tiger was spotted resting near the iconic Palli Darwaza in Zone 6. The sighting took place early in the morning when safari-goers came across the tiger, identified as Jai, resting near the historic gateway. The combination of the majestic animal and Ranthambore's ancient ruins created a striking scene that quickly captured attention.

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Ranthambore is known for its rich wildlife and historic landscape, where centuries-old structures stand alongside the natural habitat of tigers, leopards and other species. Tiger sightings against the backdrop of the park's historic ruins are particularly sought after by wildlife enthusiasts and photographers. For those on the safari, spotting Jai so early in the journey made the experience even more special. The tiger appeared relaxed as it rested near the Palli Darwaza, allowing visitors a rare glimpse of the animal in its natural surroundings.

The moment was later shared online, with wildlife lovers describing the sighting as a dream experience. The image of a tiger resting beside Ranthambore's historic ruins offered a striking contrast between the park's natural beauty and its centuries-old heritage. Such encounters remain one of the biggest attractions for visitors to Ranthambore, where every safari can bring an unexpected glimpse of wildlife in a truly remarkable setting.