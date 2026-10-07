Mikel Arteta Signs New Arsenal Deal Until 2030

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

LONDON, Oct 7 (NNN-PA Media/dpa) -- Mikel Arteta has committed his future to Arsenal by signing a new contract that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2030, reported PA Media/dpa.

The extension of Arteta's tenure as head coach – which had been due for renewal at the end of the season – was seen as something of a formality.

The terms of the new deal, which will see the 44-year-old Spaniard extend his reign into an 11th year, have now been finalised.

Arteta's new contract will make him the third-longest-serving Arsenal manager in the club's history – behind only Arsène Wenger and George Allison – should he see it through.

“It's a privilege to commit my future to the club and to continue to work with exceptional people who want the best for Arsenal,” said Arteta.

“This club is unique, its character and the way it makes you feel, and I have a great sense of privilege that our journey together will continue.

“We have already built a special bond and created memories that will last a lifetime, and what is so exciting is that this is only the beginning of what we can achieve together.

“I feel honoured to be leading this club through such a special period in its 140-year history.

“This is such a proud moment for me and my family. I feel the love and respect from our fantastic supporters, and they have mine – and ours – in return.”

Arteta began his Arsenal reign in 2019 and has overseen their rise back to the forefront of English football, with the Gunners securing their first league title in 22 years last season.

Arteta also took Arsenal to their first Champions League final in two decades last term.

They fell short of winning their maiden title on Europe's biggest stage after a shoot-out defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Spaniard's side had started their Premier League title defence with a perfect record until their shock 3-0 defeat at Brighton before the international break.

His backroom staff have also agreed new deals in line with Arteta's extension.

Arsenal co-chairs Stan and Josh Kroenke said:“It has been an incredible journey so far and we are excited for what lies ahead in this special relationship.

“Last season was an incredible moment in Arsenal's history, a moment in which we created memories that will last a lifetime. We're determined to create many more in the years ahead.

“We share a special bond with Mikel. We are so proud of everything we have achieved since he returned to the club in 2019.

“He has a deep understanding of Arsenal's values and carries them in his heart. He knows what this club means to everyone connected to it and is committed to building on everything we have achieved together.”

Arsenal return to Premier League action with a home match against Leeds at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Following their defeat to the Seagulls, they are three points adrift of Manchester City.

--NNN-PA MEDIA/dpa