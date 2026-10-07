Chile Honours Two Malaysians For Contributions To Bilateral Ties

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

By Rohani Mohd Ibrahim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 7 (NNN) -- The Government of Chile has conferred the Order of Bernardo O'Higgins on two Malaysians for their extraordinary merits in deepening the already close bonds of friendship between Malaysia and the country.

The two recipients were Honorary Consul of Chile in Penang Datin Joelyn Teoh Lay Fung and businessman Liu Tai Shin.

The order was presented to them by Chilean Ambassador to Malaysia Jaime Muñoz Sandoval at a ceremony held at his official residence here on Wednesday.

The Order of Bernardo O'Higgins is one of two national orders established to recognise services rendered to Chile by foreign nationals.

“It aims to reward foreign citizens deserving of recognition for their outstanding contributions to the arts, sciences, education, industry, trade, or humanitarian and social cooperation,” he added.

The order bears the name of and honours the memory of Bernardo O'Higgins, who was the leader of the independence process that began in 1810 and the first head of state of Chile as a sovereign country in 1818.

According to the ambassador, Teoh contributed to the installation of a monumental mural in George Town, Penang, in 2022 to commemorate the 500th anniversary of the Magellan expedition and highlight the links between the coasts of Chile and Malaysia.

She also played a key role in the success of five Latin American film festivals in Penang, he added.

In her acceptance speech, Teoh said she accepted the honour as a symbol of friendship connecting Chile and Malaysia, particularly Penang.

Meanwhile, Liu, a retired chartered accountant and business advisor, was recognised for his devotion and dedication to promoting Chilean wines, making him a major local importer.

The event was also attended by Knight Grand Cross of the Order of Bernardo O'Higgins recipient Datuk Seri Utama Tunku Laksamana of Negeri Sembilan Tunku Naquiyuddin ibni Almarhum Tuanku Ja'afar.

--NNN