Associate Professor of Economics & Finance, School of Management, University of Bradford

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Dr Giray Gozgor is an Associate Professor of Economics and Finance and Head of the Wealth, Inclusive Societies and Ethics (WISE) Research Cluster at the School of Management, University of Bradford. He is a Fellow of Advance HE (FHEA) and a Research Affiliate of the CESifo Network in Munich. He also serves as a Research Fellow at the Hang Seng University of Hong Kong's Research Centre for ESG. He was promoted to Full Professor at Istanbul Medeniyet University in 2020 and has held a postdoctoral research fellowship at Ghent University and a visiting scholar position at the University of California, Irvine.

His research examines how economic uncertainty, geopolitical risks and environmental challenges shape corporate financing, investment and financial markets. Combining applied econometrics with international firm-level and macroeconomic data, his work spans financial economics, energy economics and sustainable finance, with particular interests in climate risk, biodiversity risk and the energy transition.

Dr Gozgor is recognised internationally for the quality and impact of his research. He was named a Clarivate Highly Cited Researcher in 2023 and ranked 73rd worldwide and fifth among UK economists in the June 2026 IDEAS/RePEc rankings for publications over the preceding ten years. He has also appeared in Stanford University's World's Top 2% Scientists Ranking each year from 2020 to 2025. In the September 2025 edition, he ranked 55th globally and third in the UK in Economics.

Dr Gozgor serves as Associate Editor for the European Journal of Finance, the International Journal of Finance & Economics and Economic Analysis and Policy. He has published more than 200 papers in Web of Science-indexed journals, including leading ABS 4 journals such as Annals of Tourism Research, Journal of Corporate Finance, Journal of Travel Research and Tourism Management.

Dr Gozgor's research has been cited in research publications, journals and policy speeches issued or published by central banks, including the Bank of Finland, the Bank of Greece, Bank Indonesia, the Bank of Sierra Leone, the Central Bank of Chile, the Central Bank of Ireland, the Central Bank of Montenegro, the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye, the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago, the Czech National Bank, Deutsche Bundesbank, the Federal Reserve Banks of Dallas and Philadelphia, Magyar Nemzeti Bank, the National Bank of Serbia, Nepal Rastra Bank, the Reserve Bank of India, and the South African Reserve Bank. His work has also been cited in journal articles by researchers affiliated with the European Central Bank, the Central Bank of Nigeria and the People's Bank of China. Researchers at the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago have drawn on his empirical specification in their analysis of monetary policy rules.

Dr Gozgor's research has also been cited in publications of the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD), as well as in the United Nations Secretary-General's 2025 report on commodities. His research on public trust has been cited in the European Commission's High-Level Group report on post-COVID economic and social challenges and in a study commissioned by the European Parliament's COVI Committee. The latter study was subsequently referenced in Parliament's July 2023 resolution on lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic and recommendations for the future. His research on populism has also been cited in a DataFakts policy brief addressed to the Scottish Parliament's Economy and Fair Work Committee, advocating oversight of automated recruitment, and in the Henry Jackson Society's 2025 report on European defence reform, which draws on his findings on economic uncertainty and populist support in developing its case for defence investment.

His research has also reached wider academic audiences. George Washington University's Illiberalism Studies Program has discussed his research on economic uncertainty and populism, and a systematic review and meta-analysis published in the British Journal of Political Science has included his work.

His public engagement includes a published letter in the Financial Times and contributions to The Conversation, LSE Business Review, LSE EUROPP, LSE British Politics and Policy, the Oxford Business Law Blog and ProMarket, published by the Stigler Center at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. His policy commentary has also appeared through the West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, Nottingham Trent University News and University of Bradford News, with his commentary republished internationally. These contributions address corporate ESG and investment, financial innovation and the metaverse, business resilience, household energy costs, mortgage rates, taxation, and welfare–defence spending trade-offs. His broadcast engagement includes an interview with Al Jazeera English on UK defence spending. His expert commentary and research have been covered in the Birmingham Daily, Daily Express, and Central Bylines in the United Kingdom; ABC in Spain; and Informa Calabria in Italy, addressing issues including pension reform, economic uncertainty and populism, democratic trust, and climate risk and sovereign borrowing costs.

–present Associate Professor of Economics and Finance, School of Management, University of Bradford

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