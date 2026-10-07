Jennifer M.T. Magel

PhD candidate, Conservation Decisions Lab, University of British Columbia

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Jennifer is a PhD candidate in the Conservation Decisions Lab at the University of British Columbia, studying the impacts of future sea level rise on migratory shorebirds. She completed her MSc in Biology at the University of Victoria in 2018, where her research focused on the interacting effects of heat stress and local human disturbance on coral reefs. As a researcher, she is broadly interested in examining the effects of natural and anthropogenic disturbances on coastal species and ecosystems, with a particular focus on climate change impacts.



2018 University of Victoria, MSc in Biology 2015 Carleton University, BSc Honours in Biology

Education