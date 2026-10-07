Cathrine Jansson-Boyd

Professor of Consumer Psychology, Anglia Ruskin University

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Professor Jansson-Boyd received her BSc in Consumer Psychology from University of North London, UK in 2001 and her Ph.D. in psychology from the London Metropolitan University, UK in 2005. She began her academic career as a Postgraduate that teach at the London School of Economics in 2002. Thereafter she worked as a Sessional Lecturer at Birkbeck and as a Lecturer at London Metropolitan University before she moved to Anglia Ruskin University in 2005 as a Senior Lecturer, was made a Reader in 2014 and a Professor of Consumer Psychology in 2024. She also became a Principal fellow of the HEA in 2014.

Professor Jansson-Boyd's research is broadly on Consumer Psychology. Topics of special interest include: the role of touch in consumption; the links between tactile input and emotion; consumption and sustainability; aesthetic evaluation of products and how aesthetic concepts can be operationalised.

–present Reader in Consumer Psychology, Anglia Ruskin University

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