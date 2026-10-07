Postdoctoral Research Associate, Faculty of Medicine and Dentistry, Queen Mary University of London

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Dr Josephine Bourner is a Post-doctoral Research Associate in the SHARE Collaborative based at Queen Mary University in London, where her work currently focuses on the equitbale delivery of PrEP in the UK and ART delivery preferences of women globally.

Josephine completed her PhD at the University of Oxford and is a global health research methodologist by training, specialising in clinical trial design and endpoint selection for outbreak-prone infections. Over the last seven years, she has worked on delivering clinical research projects on dengue, mpox, Lassa fever, and plague – including successfully completing the first ever treatment trial for bubonic plague – and has spent time living and working in Madagascar, the Central African Republic and Brazil.

Josephine is passionate about advancing more equitable approaches to global health research by ensuring that projects are centred on and led by the researchers and communities they are designed to benefit. Josephine's approach to research is guided by four principles: collaboration, optimism, future-thinking and equity.

–present Postdoctoral Research Associate, Faculty of Medicine and Dentistry, Queen Mary University of London

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