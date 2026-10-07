David Lees

Reader in French Studies, University of Warwick

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I teach and research aspects of modern and contemporary French history, culture and politics. I have previously taught at Bath and Newcastle. I have published on a wide range of themes, from propaganda and election campaigns in France through to wellbeing, personal tutoring and pedagogies of the Holocaust. I am a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, an Associate Fellow of the Royal Historical Society, an Honorary Fellow of the Warwick Institute of Engagement and an ex-officio Fellow of the Warwick International Higher Education Academy.

Administrative positions

From 01 April 2024, I am the Dean of Students at the University of Warwick, heading the Dean of Students Office

Research interests

My research principally concerns aspects of modern and contemporary French politics, history and culture. Broadly speaking, I am a cultural historian with interests in propaganda and political communications, though my background is firmly in French Studies and my research also extends to pedagogic work. My current research interests can be broken down into three major areas:

Political campaigns, communications and propaganda in modern and contemporary France, especially concerning the centre and extreme-right. This includes my recent work on the portrayal of everyday life in propaganda film under the Vichy regime (1940-1944) in the Second World War, alongside other work on contemporary political campaigns, communications and propaganda in France. I am working on a book, Propaganda in Modern France, which will be published with Palgrave Macmillan in 2022.

Pedagogy of the Holocaust and approaches to teaching and learning propaganda of the Vichy regime during the German Occupation of France in the Second World War. This includes recent work on teaching and learning representations of the Holocaust and forthcoming projects on teaching and learning Vichy, the Occupation and propaganda.

Wellbeing, personal tutoring and study abroad. This includes recent and forthcoming work on approaches to supporting students with their wellbeing during periods of study and work abroad and is linked to my WIHEA-funded project in 2018-19.

–present Teaching Fellow in French Studies, University of Warwick

2015 University of Warwick, PhD in French Studies

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