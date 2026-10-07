Kemi Badenoch Is Gearing Up For A 'Battle Of Ideas' With Labour

MENAFN - The Conversation) Kemi Badenoch's closing conference speech to the Conservative party conference sought to galvanise the membership by framing the coming years as“a battle of ideas” over how Britain is governed.

The Conservative leader employed a combination of emotions, evidence and narrative in the speech. As a way of setting out the tone, these are effective ways of capturing the audience's attention so that they remain attentive to the core policies and overarching messages. For Badenoch, these were about doing things the“right way” – embracing the traditional Conservative approach to fiscal management and a values-based conception of what it means to be British.

By crafting rhetorical narratives, Badenoch positioned her arguments against the performance of the Labour government, and other opposition parties. In highlighting what she framed as her party's effectiveness on issues such as welfare spending and the selection of Peter Mandelson as US ambassador, Badenoch sought to portray the Conservatives as an opposition that diagnoses Labour's failings.

And she rallied her audience around the defence of the Union, highlighting the party's successes in the Aberdeen South byelection in June. She underlined the challenges from nationalists and separatists in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, but Conservative victories, she said, would defend the continuity of the union of nations.

But there was also policy relating to tax (notably a promise to abolish inheritance tax on family homes ), welfare and defence to keep the audience engaged. This ensured delegates responded positively to the bulk of the messaging, which would have been designed to appeal to conservative audiences both within the party and outside it.

Badenoch's core critiques were reserved for the Labour leader, whom she portrayed as an opportunistic careerist with comments about gimmicks and a lack of substance. Burnham's tenure would be short, she suggested.

Reaching out to Reform voters

Interestingly, she extended the Conservative hand of friendship to Reform UK voters, whom she described as“their people”. But otherwise, she went all out for the party – which she said was“weird” and had donors who called leader Nigel Farage“Daddy”. Badenoch argued these issues embodied Reform as a party, and that its less-than-serious approach to important issues rendered it unsuitable for high office.

She argued she would“not let this country go backwards” by validating Reform, presenting the Conservatives as a modernised party that opposes racism wherever it is found. She even mentioned her own mixed-race children, condemning those who would question their Englishness. And she extended the attack to the Green Party over its motion equating Zionism with racism.

In terms of policy announcements, these focused on economic growth, highlighting areas for potential savings and tax cuts. For Badenoch, this strategy is about boosting confidence in the economy, and ensuring businesses are able to operate within simple frameworks. She said regulations have grown to the point where they are preventing economic growth.

As such, Badenoch portrays her plans as a route towards growth. By making voters feel financially secure, she is hoping that they will get out and spend, boosting sectors like hospitality. Securing the kind of growth that allows workers to aspire to higher incomes in a healthy jobs market was the key message.

And she emphasised the importance of infrastructure, committing to a third runway at Heathrow, which she argued was an issue for the prime minister to deliver. By doing so, she positioned Burnham as taking a backseat on important national decisions – a prime minister who is present but not involved in the government of the country.

A core element of her message was the need to return fairness to welfare, where those receiving it would have to make a contribution. She said that there would be be“no out-of-work benefits straight out of school or university – if you haven't paid in, you shouldn't be taking out”. The savings could be used to increase defence spending, she said, emphasising the importance of preparing for war and the party's newly unveiled plans for a £10 billion “Britannia Shield”.

Essentially, the speech was framed as a battle for the“soul of the nation”. For Badenoch, the Conservatives stand for traditional values relating to law and order, academic standards, economic liberalism and progressive Conservatism. Her battle of ideas centres on giving citizens the space to achieve and aspire, including a commitment that they should pay less tax. Her big announcement on inheritance tax was a restatement of the Conservative commitment to property ownership – and the retreat of the state from family issues such as inheritance.

Ultimately, Badenoch said the choice at the next general election would be between Labour and the Conservatives – parties separated by their ideological approaches to the main issues. She presented the Conservatives as the future – a positive and practical alternative to Labour's nostalgia. But in essence, it was a speech about the relevance of Conservative values across the economy, social policy, welfare and defence. The Conservatives, she said, had“something for everyone” – because everyone benefits from a stronger economy and a confident country.