Stewart Lockie
- Director, The Cairns Institute, James Cook University
Areas of expertise:
- Environmental Sociology
- Environment Policy
- Rural Sociology
- Applied Sociology, Program Evaluation And Social Impact Assessment
Research interests:
Environmental sociology; Sociology of food and agriculture; Development studies; Social impact assessmentExperience
- 2014–present Director, The Cairns Institute 2014–present Professor of Sociology, James Cook University
Fellow of the Academy of the Social Sciences in Australia
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment