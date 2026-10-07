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Stewart Lockie

Stewart Lockie


2026-10-07 03:13:51
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Director, The Cairns Institute, James Cook University
Profile Articles

Areas of expertise:

- Environmental Sociology
- Environment Policy
- Rural Sociology
- Applied Sociology, Program Evaluation And Social Impact Assessment

Research interests:

Environmental sociology; Sociology of food and agriculture; Development studies; Social impact assessment

Experience
  • 2014–present Director, The Cairns Institute
  • 2014–present Professor of Sociology, James Cook University
Honours

Fellow of the Academy of the Social Sciences in Australia


The Conversation

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The Conversation

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