Theresa Dicke
- Professor, Institute for Positive Psychology and Education, Australian Catholic University
Associate Professor Theresa Dicke's research mainly focuses on resources and their relationship with occupational well-being. She particularly investigates the role of self-beliefs within the stress development or health maintenance process. Having worked at a Department for Instructional Psychology for several years, she is also interested in several constructs related to learning, such as professional knowledge, student attrition, self-regulated learning (strategies), and cognitive load. In her role as Senior Research Fellow at IPPE, her research is oriented largely around examining self-concept and related constructs.Experience
- –present Senior Research Fellow, Deakin University
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