Beige Tones And Knit Throws? No, We've Got Scandinavian Design All Wrong

MENAFN - The Conversation) Australian furniture showrooms, newly-styled apartments and lifestyle magazines remain devoted to the Scandinavian look: pale oak, linen, white walls, soft greys and, inevitably, beige. Somewhere there's a sculptural vase, and just like that you've supposedly arrived in Scandinavia.

However, what the rest of the world now calls“Scandinavian design” bears only a passing resemblance to the design ideas that first emerged in Nordic countries.

Scandinavian design was never really about beige. It was a much broader philosophy which somewhere along the way became reduced to a colour palette.

Behind the knit throws and boucle chairs

Scandinavian design emerged as a social and cultural project the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Across Sweden, Denmark and Norway, designers, architects and reformers were grappling with a deceptively simple question: how could good design improve everyday life?

The Swedish design organisation Svensk Form was established in 1845 as Svenska Slöjdföreningen. By the early 20th century, it was advocating for well-designed, functional products that could be accessed by ordinary people rather than just a wealthy elite.

The movement reached an international audience at the Stockholm Exhibition of 1930, where Scandinavian Functionalism, known in Sweden as Funkis, combined modernist ideas with a concern for everyday human needs. Beauty mattered, but it was expected to serve a purpose.

What emerged was not an aesthetic movement so much as a philosophy: simplicity, functionality, craftsmanship and accessibility.

But somewhere between Stockholm and the global showroom floor, that philosophy was lost.

How beige became the face of Scandinavia

Danish trend forecaster Mads Arlien-Søborg describes beige as“a classic crisis colour”. When the outside world feels uncertain, neutral tones can create a sense of comfort and security in a way that stark white or cool grey often cannot.

The rise of“hygge” reinforced this trend internationally. When this Danish concept became a publishing craze in the mid-2010s, it was often packaged as a visual aesthetic of candles, knitted throws, sheepskins and neutral interiors.

Yet many Danes were puzzled by this interpretation. As publisher Lars Erik Strandberg observed, hygge is fundamentally a social experience – a feeling of comfort, connection and togetherness between people. It is not a decorating style.

Stereotypes around Scandinavian design also persist because of outsiders treating Scandinavia as a single cultural entity.

Scandinavian and Nordic countries more broadly all have have their own unique design aesthetics and histories.

Denmark's design legacy, for example, is closely tied to furniture craftsmanship and the golden age of timber, represented by designers such as Hans Wegner and Arne Jacobsen.

Finnish design embraces bolder graphics and textiles, and expressive uses of colour, while Norwegian design has often drawn inspiration from landscapes and natural materials.

Scandinavia has never been afraid of colour

Walk through Stockholm's subway system – often described as the world's longest art gallery – and you'll encounter vivid colours, dramatic installations and experimental public art. Here, the notion that Scandinavian interiors are inherently beige quickly begins to unravel.

One of the most influential figures in Swedish design, Austrian-born architect Josef Frank, actively rejected minimalist uniformity. He argued that colourful, layered interiors could be more psychologically comforting than plain surfaces.

Working alongside Svenskt Tenn founder Estrid Ericson, Frank developed interiors bursting with botanical patterns, rich colours and visual complexity.

Today, designers such as Gustaf Westman (known for his playful candy-coloured furniture), glass artist Helle Mardahl and Norwegian designer Kaja Dahl are challenging the minimalist stereotype.

Under the banner of“dopamine decor”, colour, humour and personality are returning to Scandinavian interiors.

As curator Hanna Nova Beatrice notes, the version of Scandinavian design most recognised internationally may in fact be its least interesting expression.

Design as a form of soft power

The global success of Scandinavian design didn't happen by accident.

Following the second world war, Nordic countries developed international reputations as progressive, democratic and socially innovative societies. Design became one of the most visible ways of communicating those values to the world.

The travelling exhibition Design in Scandinavia toured dozens of venues across the United States and Canada between 1954 and 1957, introducing North American audiences to Nordic furniture, household products and architecture. The style was enthusiastically promoted by influential publications and tastemakers.

Few organisations have been more successful at exporting this vision than IKEA. While IKEA represents only one strand of Scandinavian design, its global reach helped establish a powerful association between Scandinavia, minimalism and affordable interiors.

The beige version of Scandinavia also happens to make commercial sense. Neutral furnishings appeal to a broad audience, hide wear and tear effectively and photograph well.

Importing the furniture without the thinking

At its best, Scandinavian design was less concerned with aesthetic perfection than with using resources wisely, and creating useful products that last.

Materials were expected to be durable. Objects were meant to be repaired rather than discarded.

If you want to understand Scandinavian design more authentically, the answer doesn't lie in buying another oak coffee table. Instead, consider:

buying less, but buying better repairing items rather than replacing them choosing materials that will last letting your home adapt to changing seasons and everyday needs and using colour, if you like it.

The enduring success of Scandinavian design was never about beige walls, pale timber or Instagrammable interior. Its central idea was much more ambitious: that good design should make everyday life better, and be available to everyone.

Beige just happened to be easier to export than that philosophy.