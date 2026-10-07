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Russia Says No Request To Mediate Houthi-Saudi Conflict

Russia Says No Request To Mediate Houthi-Saudi Conflict


2026-10-07 03:13:11
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that Russia had not been asked to mediate between Yemen's Houthis and Saudi Arabia.

"No, no one has approached the Russian Federation for mediation in this conflict," Peskov replied.

Earlier today, Yemen's Houthi forces claimed to have launched attacks on two Saudi Arabian airports. Meanwhile, the Houthi Foreign Ministry announced in July that "the Saudi regime has declared war and must bear full responsibility for it" following strikes on Sanaa International Airport.

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